West Chelsea Contemporary and the artist presented The Vanitas Skull, dedicated to his late uncle Alexander McQueen, and other digital sculptures via Proto hologram at WCC’s Art Miami VIP Party

Alexander McQueen via Proto hologram by Gary James McQueen Gary James McQueen’s tribute to his uncle, the legendary designer Alexander McQueen, in the Proto Epic hologram device at WCC’s Art Basel Miami event. Photo by Molly Lavik

Miami, FL, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West Chelsea Contemporary (WCC), the world-class art gallery offering museum quality 20th century and contemporary art in Austin and New York City, has debuted new work by Gary James McQueen via Proto hologram. The collection of sculptural pieces include a holographic version of his iconic Vanitas Skull, which was used in the documentary McQueen – encapsulating the creative spirit of the artist’s uncle, designer Alexander McQueen. In further homage to his late uncle. Gary James McQueen has immortalized Alexander McQueen’s likeness as a 3D hologram in the Proto with plans for the piece to evolve and change over time.

The works were first shown at WCC’s Art Miami VIP After Party at the SLS Brickell on December 1st. Photos available via dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vmg6rj6im196ibkach3rw/h?dl=0&rlkey=nru08me7gyqyo656sgodzu3ak Caption info: Gary James McQueen x Proto Holograms at WCC’s Art Miami VIP Party, Images Courtesy of West Chelsea Conteporary.

Displayed alongside the Proto were a selection of McQueen’s limited edition lenticular artworks. Like the holograms, Gary James McQueen’s lenticular artworks bridge the gap between physical and sculptural dimensions, using the latest digital technology. Gary’s 3D pieces are multi-layered installations; he relies principally on the intuitive processes of memory and imagination.

Proto is the original hologram machine and holoportation platform. It has been embraced by the art world as a way to present digital artworks, beam artists and executives around the world avoiding jet travel, and as a replacement for shipping priceless “IRL” masterpieces by artists such as Edgar Degas and Alberto Giacometti . Partners have included Christie’s, the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, The Museum of the City of New York, HBO, Netflix, amfAR, Spotify, BitBasel, the Web3 Gallery, and more. Fashion world partners include IWC, Burberry and H&M.

“We often say that Proto brings objects to life by presenting them in hologram form, but Gary James McQueen’s work is so dynamic and alive, we need a new word for what the hologram form brings to it,” said David Nussbaum, Founder and CEO of Proto Inc. “We’re grateful to WCC for the opportunity to beam his genius, and his moving tributes to his uncle Alexander McQueen, via Proto during Miami Art Week.”

About West Chelsea Contemporary: West Chelsea Contemporary is a world-class gallery offering museum quality art in Austin, Texas and New York City, focusing on 20th century and contemporary art predominantly in American, Asian and European post-war movements. West Chelsea Contemporary opened in October of 2020 under the direction of Lisa Russell, who has operated this gallery since founding Russell Collection in 2002. With this gallery rebrand, her vision is for West Chelsea Contemporary to satisfy the evolved demographic and style of Austin’s culture by showcasing everything from mid-career and emerging artists to legends like KAWS, Yayoi Kusama, Keith Haring, Shepard Fairey, Andy Warhol, Blek Le Rat, Mr. Brainwash, Fiona Rae, Roy Lichtenstein, Takashi Murakami and more. West Chelsea Contemporary clients are assisted by an expert staff dedicated to providing the highest level of service. For more information, please visit https://wcc.art/ or @wcc.art on Instagram.

About Gary James Mcqueen: Throughout Gary James McQueen storied career he has been at the forefront of British digital art and design. He worked alongside his uncle (Alexander McQueen) as Head Textile designer for Alexander McQueen. Gary James McQueen is a digital art native and has produced digital and physical artworks for over two decades. His most well recognised and iconic artworks are ‘Savage Beauty’ which was displayed at the The V&A Museum and The Met Museum in celebration of Alexander McQueen and their intimate relationship. Vanitas Skull is an iconic digital artwork which was utilised for the McQueen movie and was the official movie poster image. This has been translated into a lenticular artwork which is highly sought after by collectors around the globe. He has achieved great success with his lenticular artworks, which are sold worldwide at the West Chelsea Contemporary Gallery in New York and Austin. In April 2021, Gary James McQueen was one of the first artists to enter the metaverse as he launched the first digital fashion show of its kind, supported by Epic Games and Sky Arts. He debuted an immersive art experience at the V&A Museum this September 2022, bringing his fine art and love of storytelling to virtual environments collaborating with leaders in this space.

