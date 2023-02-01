Gas Calorimeter Market Research Report: Information by Application (Natural Gas Pipeline Industry, Town Gas Industry, Gas Engine Industry, Petroleum Industry, Thermal Powerhouses, Research Labs/Institutes, Steel Plants and others) and Region – Forecast till 2030

NEW YORK, US, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Gas Calorimeter Market Information By Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, The gas calorimeter market can secure a CAGR of 5.14% and reach a large market size between 2022 and 2030.

Gas Calorimeter Market Overview

The calorimeter measures the carbon dioxide and nitrogen waste that living things emit as well as their oxygen consumption in order to quantify the amount of heat that they generate. By estimating the type and rate of substrate use and energy metabolism in vivo using gas exchange data as a starting point, the indirect calorimeter is a technique. This method can be used to explore many aspects of nutrition absorption, thermogenesis, the energetics of physical exercise, and the pathophysiology of metabolic illnesses since it offers unique information, is noninvasive, and can be usefully integrated with other experimental methods.

The calorimeter gives at least two measurements: a measure of substrate use, the Respiratory Quotient, and the energy of the expenditure or 24-hour caloric requirements, as shown by the Resting Energy Expenditure. A far wider range of applications has been made possible by understanding the various elements that influence these values. The calorimeter has had an impact on routine medical and surgical procedures, such as warming the burn unit and operating rooms and weaning patients off of ventilators.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the gas calorimeter industry include

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

RIKEN KEIKI Co., Ltd. (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

UNION Instruments GmbH (Germany)

COSA XENTAUR (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Hobré Instruments B.V. (Netherlands)

HOVERLABS (India)

Among others.

The market’s intense competition may be due in part to petroleum industries, and biogas plants increasingly embracing cutting-edge technologies for greater operational effectiveness. Additionally, most businesses are engaging in mergers and acquisitions while introducing new products and technology in an effort to increase their market share and product lineup.

December 2022

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and KULR Technology Group have finalized a commercial licensing agreement for NASA’s patent-pending FTRC solution, and KULR Technology Group has now achieved operational readiness for its Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimeter (FTRC) within its suite of battery safety and thermal management solutions.

The FTRC can create thermal runaway using cartridge heaters, a nail penetrating system, or by combining cartridge heaters with specific test cells that are manufactured with an internal short-circuiting mechanism (ISC). This technology aids in the development of safer battery solutions and a better understanding of these situations by engineers and designers.

Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 5.14% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Advancements and Upgrade of Gas Calorimeter Key Market Drivers Rapid urbanization Infrastructure developments Growth of the manufacturing, food processing, and chemical industries



Gas Calorimeter Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The major drivers of the growth of the gas calorimeter market include a growing emphasis on technological advancements by the major manufacturers, an increase in the upgrading of existing infrastructure with cutting-edge systems, rising demand for and supply of natural gas, and a growing emphasis on the adaptability of gas calorimeters among the manufacturers.

The main growth-instigating factors for the gas calorimeter market will be the increase in globalization and the number of oil and gas exploration projects. The market value for gas calorimeters will be further harmed by the escalating introduction of stricter air pollution control rules, a growing focus on gas calorimeter upgrades and innovations, and the growth and expansion of the oil and gas sector, particularly in developing economies.

Government policies that are supportive, rising demand for natural gas and petroleum, and rising costs for research and development will all contribute to the market expansion for gas calorimeters.

Market Restraints:

The gas calorimeter market will have growth restraints due to a lack of technical competence and understanding. The gas calorimeter market will experience slower growth due to high installation and maintenance expenses as well as high unit prices. The developing economies’ significant technological restrictions and the rising cost of energy sources like fossil fuels will make it more difficult for the gas calorimeter business to expand.

COVID 19 Analysis

With the COVID-19 outbreak and the significant financial losses suffered by several industries globally, including the healthcare sector, the year 2020 took an unexpected turn. The COVID-19 epidemic made things worse by impacting, among other areas, the healthcare sector and upsetting supply networks. The pandemic has hurt the geographic atrophy market since the vendors have had to close their manufacturing facilities or keep them operating at considerably lower production levels in order to stop the new coronavirus from spreading.

On the plus side, the market for geographic atrophy might experience significant growth over the next years with the easing of the lockdown and trade restrictions.



Gas Calorimeter Market Segmentation

By Application

The Gas Calorimeter Market is divided, with respect to application, into the natural gas industry, town gas industry, gas engine industry, petroleum industry, research labs/institutes, steel factories, and others.

In 2018, the natural gas industry segment retained the biggest market share. Gas calorimeters are widely utilized in the natural gas pipeline industry because they allow for efficient, precise, and straightforward business transactions as well as conform to and uphold global measurement standards. A gas calorimeter is a perfect tool for applications that increase the combustion efficiency of gas turbines and furnaces as well as calorific adjustment lines for liquefied natural gas (LNG). In comparison to conventional gas chromatographs, a gas calorimeter provides a speedy answer in just five seconds, which is over 30 times faster.

Additionally, gas calorimeters are incredibly affordable, costing between a fifth and a twentieth of natural gas calorimeters. In comparison to other products on the global market, they provide measurements that are extremely accurate despite variations in the gas component.



Gas Calorimeter Market Regional Insights

Market growth for gas calorimeters is anticipated to be quite strong in Europe. In Europe, the gas calorimeter market is anticipated to be driven by the growth of research institutions and the increased usage of these instruments in the oil, gas, and petroleum sectors. The main drivers fueling the demand for gas calorimeters in this region are the expanding natural gas pipeline services, rising energy demand, and expanding oil and gas exploration and production. In order to enhance their market share worldwide, the major gas calorimeter firms in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Azbil Corporation, are growing their presence in Europe. The gas calorimeter market in Europe will profit from such aspects.

