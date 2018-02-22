Gas Detection Equipment Markets 2016-2024 – Global Strategic Business Report 2018

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Gas Detection Equipment – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gas Detection Equipment in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment

Handheld/Portable Gas Detection Equipment

Detector Tubes

Further the market is analyzed by the following End-Use Industries:

Oil & Gas

Power

Chemical

Mining & Metals

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

The report profiles 143 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3M Company (USA)

AirTest Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Bacharach, Inc. (USA)

California Analytical Instruments, Inc. (USA)

City Technology Ltd. (UK)

Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd. (UK)

Detector Electronics Corporation (USA)

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

ENMET, LLC (USA)

ESP Safety, Inc. (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell Analytics, Inc. (USA)

RAE Systems, Inc. (USA)

Industrial Scientific Corporation (USA)

Johnson Controls (USA)

Mil-Ram Technology, Inc. (USA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (USA)

RKI Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Sensidyne, LP (USA)

Sensor Electronics (USA)

Sierra Monitor Corporation (USA)

Status Scientific Controls Ltd. (UK)

TQ Environmental Ltd. (UK)

Trolex Ltd. (UK)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:

1. OUTLOOK

Gas Detection Systems / Equipment

A Prelude

Market Overview and Growth Fundamentals

Tightening Workplace Safety and Stringent Regulations Drive Market Growth

Rise in Replacement Demand to Drive Growth in Developed Markets

Developing Markets to Turbocharge Future Growth in the Market

Handheld/Portable Gas Detection Equipment Gain Favor

Detector Tubes Market to Post Steady Growth

Gas Detector Industry

Driven by Advancement in Technology

Wireless Technology Makes Gas Detection More Efficient

Leveraging Location Data

Oil & Gas

The Largest End-Use Market

Competitive Landscape

Leading Suppliers of Gas Detection Systems

Low Cost Products Intensify Competition

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Sensors Technology

Key to Gas Detection Market Growth

Simple Fabrication and Lower Costs Drive Demand for Chemoresistive Sensors

Key Gas Sensing Technologies

A Brief Comparison

Further Research to Play Key Role in Addressing Issues with Metal Oxide Sensors

Lower Power Consumption Characteristics Depict Bright Future for Polymer Gas Sensors

Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector Industry

Key Trends

Sound Velocity

The Most Common Ultrasonic Gas Sensing Method

Novel Ultrasonic Sensor to Revolutionize Gas Sensing

Costs and Miniaturization Issues Marr Commercial Penetration of Optical Sensing Methods

Infrared and PID Gain Traction in Portable Devices

Technological Advancements Benefit the Market

Pros and Cons of Select Gas Detection Technologies

Select New Technologies in Gas Detection

Differential Total Gas Technology

Developments in Ground Gas Detection Technology

New Combination Sensor Technology Promises to Lower Costs

Imbibing Internet of Things into Gas Detection

Novel Technology Aims at Enhancing Life of Oxygen Sensors

Sensoric Sensors Ease Detection of Exotic Gases

Wireless Gas Detection

A Potential Game Changer in Detection Systems

Wireless Gas Detectors Grow in Popularity

Major Advantages of Wireless Gas Detection Systems

Wireless Technology Addresses Diverse Concerns

Hydrogen Gas Detection Elicits Heightened Attention

A Peek into Regulatory Landscape

North America

Europe

Norway NORSOK Standards

3. FOCUS ON END-USE MARKETS

Demand across End-Use Segments

Oil & Gas

Major Market for Gas Detection Equipment

Key Application Areas of Gas Detection Equipment in Oil & Gas Sector

Potential Incidents/Major Gases Detected in Oil & Gas Facilities

Challenging Conditions of Exploration Call for More Robust and Reliable Detection Devices

Newer Technologies Pervade H2S Detection Space in Oil & Gas Sector

Limitations with Conventional Technologies Drive Use of Ultrasonic Devices in Oil & Gas Sector

High Risks Drive Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in LNG Facilities

Gas Detection Equipment

Key to Regulatory Conformance in Chemical Industry

Wireless Devices Add Flexibility and Cost-Effectiveness in Refinery and Chemical Plant Gas Detection

From Canaries and Mice to Sensors

Gas Detection in Mining Improves Dramatically through History

Common Mine Gases, their Properties and Health Effects

Multiple-Sensor Instruments Emerge as Norm for Gas Detection in Mining

High-Risk Operational Environment Drives Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in Power Sector

Key Application Areas of Gas Detection Equipment in Power Generation Sector

Potential Incidents/Major Gases Detected in Power Generation Facilities

Gas Detectors Play Indispensable Role in Personnel and Plant Safety in Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry

Gas Detection in Water & Waste Water Treatment: A Peek into Various Gases and Hazard Locations

Growing Demand for Semi-Fixed Detectors in Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

Offshore Infrastructure Applications Drive Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in Marine Industry

Regulations for Ensuring Worker Safety in the Shipping Industry

Customized Portable Gas Detection System

Ensuring Proper Maintenance and Care

Automotive Manufacturing Environment Need Wireless Gas Detection Systems

Growing Demand for Enclosed Parking Spaces Drives Use of Gas Detection Systems

Increasing Concerns of Indoor Air Quality Drive Demand for Gas Detection in HVAC Systems

Natural Gas Detectors Grow in Popularity in the Residential Sector

4. MARKET DRIVERS & TRENDS

Need for Personnel & Plant Safety: A Primary Demand Determinant

Increasingly Stringent Government Regulations Fuel Growth in Gas Detector Equipment Market

Concerns over Terror Threats Drive Market for Gas Detection Equipment

Hazards of Confined Spaces Drive Demand

Growing Usage of Alternative Energy Sources to Drive Demand

New Application Areas Spur Growth

Rising Demand for Electricity Creates Opportunities for Gas Detection Equipment in the Power Sector

Rising Energy Costs & Stringent Environmental Mandates Spur Adoption of CO2 Sensors

Price Pressure Continues to Dog Gas Detection Equipment Market

Optimistic Global Economic Outlook to Help Drive Gains in Gas Detection Market

Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS / INNOVATIONS

Advancements in Sensor Technology

Safety Solutions Vendors Focus on Accelerating Response Time

Amalgamation of Cloud, Internet, Electronics and Mobile Devices

Leveraging Wireless Technology

Focus on New Technologies to Improve Reliability of Gas Detection Systems

Airborne Concentration Monitors

Mobile Apps for Real-Time Data Collection

Wireless Detection Equipment

Pre-Determined Scenarios

Innovative Sensor for Boosting Gas Detection

Metamaterial Sensor

Portable Gas Detection Devices

Incorporation of Innovative Features

Advancements to Target Enhanced Safety

Key Innovations in the Fixed Gas Detection Systems

Touch Screen and OLED Displays

Advanced Sensors

Wireless Bluetooth

Digital Communications

Dual Sensor Transmitter

Select Modern Gas Detection Solutions

MSA Advanced ULTIMA X5000 Gas Monitoring Platform

Drger

GasSecure GS01 & DragerSensor NH3 FL

DOD64-FTIR from DOD Technologies

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Evolution of Gas Detection and Monitoring Equipment

Generations of Gas Detection Systems

First and Second Phases

Third Generation: Device Relationship Management

Benefits of Next-Generation Systems

Improvements in System Reporting

Proactive Service

Product On-Demand

Networking and Outsourcing

Purchase Vs Supply Contracts

Gas Detection Equipment/Systems

An Overview

Common Gases Detected in Industries

Common Gases and their Exposure Limits

Gas Detectors

Types

Fixed Gas Detection Equipment

Portable/Handheld Gas Detection Equipment

Evolution of Traditional Portable Gas Detectors

Popularity of Disposable Units

Key Consideration for Implementing Portable Gas Detection Systems

Primary Aspects of Portable Gas Detectors

Fixed & Portable Gas Detection System

A Comparison

Detector Tubes

An Overview of Gas Detection Sensing Technologies

Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS)

Photoionization Detectors (PID)

Catalytic Bead Technology

Electrochemical Cells or Sensors

Infrared

Ultra Violet Technology

Thermal Conductivity

Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs)

A New Technological Breakthrough

Detection of Combustible Gases and Vapors: Catalytic Bead vs Infrared

Detection using Catalytic Bead: Working Principle

Detection by Infrared Measurement: Working Principle

Identifying Most Appropriate Detection System

Ensuring Equipment Efficacy

Significance of Maintenance

End-Use Industries

Oil & Gas

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Mining & Metals

Water & Waste Water Treatment

Semiconductor Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Ventilation Control

7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Bacharach Introduces Two More Gas Options in Infrared Refrigerant Gas Detector Product Family

Crowcon Launches Clip Single Gas Detector

Honeywell Introduces New Connected Gas Detector

Emerson Unveils Rosemount 928 Wireless Gas Monitor

DRAEGER Introduces New Wireless Gas Detection Series

International Gas Detectors Unveils Multi-Channel Gas Detection System

Yokogawa to Unveil ProSafe-RS SIL2 Wireless Gas Detection System

Ashtead Technology Unveils Advanced Natural Gas Detection System

Scott Safety Launches Protg SG, Reusable Single Gas Monitor

Analox Unveils AX60+ Wall Mounted Multi-Gas Detector

MSA Introduces New Line of Advanced Gas Detection Monitors

Honeywell Unveils New Bluetooth-enabled Fixed Gas Detector

Industrial Scientific Launches Ventis Pro Series Multi-Gas Monitors

Crowcon Detection Instruments Adds Detection Capacities to Extend Range of Gas Detectors

Honeywell Introduces BW Clip Real Time Maintenance Free Single Gas Detector

Honeywell Introduces Multiple Communications Capable Wireless Four-gas Monitor

Honeywell Introduces ConneXt LoneWorker, Industry’s First Cloud-Based, Mobile, Wireless Gas Monitoring Solution

Honeywell Introduces Industry’s First Wireless Portable Six- Gas Monitor, MultiRAE Benzene

Honeywell Introduces GasAlertMicroClip X3, a Multi-Gas Detector with Ingress Protection Rating of 68

Crowcon Introduces Next Generation Gas Detectors and Transmitters

NEA Introduces Customizable Nano Gas Sensor Platform

OptoSci Rolls Out OptoMole Gas Detection System

Oldham Launches CTX300 CO2 Detector

Yokogawa and GasSecure Launch ISA100 Wireless Gas Detection System

Honeywell Rolls Out Touchpoint Plus Gas Detection Controller

Honeywell Rolls Out BW Clip Portable Gas Detector

Det-Tronics Unveils FlexSight LS2000

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Emerson Takes Over GeoFields

3M Acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls

Drger Takes Over Majority Stake in bentekk

Industrial Scientific Joins Fortive as Member of Field Solutions Platform

Trakopolis and Honeywell Expand Partnership for Wireless Gas Detection Devices

Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco

Honeywell Acquires Xtralis

Consilium Acquires Majority Stake in Micropack

Honeywell Appoints RKA Applied as Industrial Gas Detectors Distributor

GE Oil & Gas to Provide Full Package Services and Monitor Non -GE Equipment for PT Donggi-Senoro LNG

Emerson Expands Gas Detection Solution Portfolio with the Acquisition of Spectrex

Benford Capital Takes Over ENMET

Tyco Takes Over Industrial Safety Technologies

Emerson Acquires Cascade Technologies

Alder Takes Over Gasmet Technologies

9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 143 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 161)

The United States (57)

Canada (9)

Japan (7)

Europe (75) France (2) Germany (12) The United Kingdom (24) Italy (10) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (26)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9bmndh/gas_detection?w=12

