Gas Detection Equipment Markets 2016-2024 – Global Strategic Business Report 2018

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Gas Detection Equipment – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gas Detection Equipment in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Fixed Gas Detection Equipment
- Handheld/Portable Gas Detection Equipment
- Detector Tubes
Further the market is analyzed by the following End-Use Industries:
- Oil & Gas
- Power
- Chemical
- Mining & Metals
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Others
The report profiles 143 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- AirTest Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
- Bacharach, Inc. (USA)
- California Analytical Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- City Technology Ltd. (UK)
- Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd. (UK)
- Detector Electronics Corporation (USA)
- Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
- ENMET, LLC (USA)
- ESP Safety, Inc. (USA)
- General Electric Company (USA)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell Analytics, Inc. (USA)
- RAE Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Industrial Scientific Corporation (USA)
- Johnson Controls (USA)
- Mil-Ram Technology, Inc. (USA)
- MSA Safety Incorporated (USA)
- RKI Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- Sensidyne, LP (USA)
- Sensor Electronics (USA)
- Sierra Monitor Corporation (USA)
- Status Scientific Controls Ltd. (UK)
- TQ Environmental Ltd. (UK)
- Trolex Ltd. (UK)
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
Gas Detection Systems / Equipment
A Prelude
Market Overview and Growth Fundamentals
Tightening Workplace Safety and Stringent Regulations Drive Market Growth
Rise in Replacement Demand to Drive Growth in Developed Markets
Developing Markets to Turbocharge Future Growth in the Market
Handheld/Portable Gas Detection Equipment Gain Favor
Detector Tubes Market to Post Steady Growth
Gas Detector Industry
Driven by Advancement in Technology
Wireless Technology Makes Gas Detection More Efficient
Leveraging Location Data
Oil & Gas
The Largest End-Use Market
Competitive Landscape
Leading Suppliers of Gas Detection Systems
Low Cost Products Intensify Competition
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Sensors Technology
Key to Gas Detection Market Growth
Simple Fabrication and Lower Costs Drive Demand for Chemoresistive Sensors
Key Gas Sensing Technologies
A Brief Comparison
Further Research to Play Key Role in Addressing Issues with Metal Oxide Sensors
Lower Power Consumption Characteristics Depict Bright Future for Polymer Gas Sensors
Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector Industry
Key Trends
Sound Velocity
The Most Common Ultrasonic Gas Sensing Method
Novel Ultrasonic Sensor to Revolutionize Gas Sensing
Costs and Miniaturization Issues Marr Commercial Penetration of Optical Sensing Methods
Infrared and PID Gain Traction in Portable Devices
Technological Advancements Benefit the Market
Pros and Cons of Select Gas Detection Technologies
Select New Technologies in Gas Detection
Differential Total Gas Technology
Developments in Ground Gas Detection Technology
New Combination Sensor Technology Promises to Lower Costs
Imbibing Internet of Things into Gas Detection
Novel Technology Aims at Enhancing Life of Oxygen Sensors
Sensoric Sensors Ease Detection of Exotic Gases
Wireless Gas Detection
A Potential Game Changer in Detection Systems
Wireless Gas Detectors Grow in Popularity
Major Advantages of Wireless Gas Detection Systems
Wireless Technology Addresses Diverse Concerns
Hydrogen Gas Detection Elicits Heightened Attention
A Peek into Regulatory Landscape
North America
Europe
Norway NORSOK Standards
3. FOCUS ON END-USE MARKETS
Demand across End-Use Segments
Oil & Gas
Major Market for Gas Detection Equipment
Key Application Areas of Gas Detection Equipment in Oil & Gas Sector
Potential Incidents/Major Gases Detected in Oil & Gas Facilities
Challenging Conditions of Exploration Call for More Robust and Reliable Detection Devices
Newer Technologies Pervade H2S Detection Space in Oil & Gas Sector
Limitations with Conventional Technologies Drive Use of Ultrasonic Devices in Oil & Gas Sector
High Risks Drive Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in LNG Facilities
Gas Detection Equipment
Key to Regulatory Conformance in Chemical Industry
Wireless Devices Add Flexibility and Cost-Effectiveness in Refinery and Chemical Plant Gas Detection
From Canaries and Mice to Sensors
Gas Detection in Mining Improves Dramatically through History
Common Mine Gases, their Properties and Health Effects
Multiple-Sensor Instruments Emerge as Norm for Gas Detection in Mining
High-Risk Operational Environment Drives Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in Power Sector
Key Application Areas of Gas Detection Equipment in Power Generation Sector
Potential Incidents/Major Gases Detected in Power Generation Facilities
Gas Detectors Play Indispensable Role in Personnel and Plant Safety in Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry
Gas Detection in Water & Waste Water Treatment: A Peek into Various Gases and Hazard Locations
Growing Demand for Semi-Fixed Detectors in Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants
Offshore Infrastructure Applications Drive Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in Marine Industry
Regulations for Ensuring Worker Safety in the Shipping Industry
Customized Portable Gas Detection System
Ensuring Proper Maintenance and Care
Automotive Manufacturing Environment Need Wireless Gas Detection Systems
Growing Demand for Enclosed Parking Spaces Drives Use of Gas Detection Systems
Increasing Concerns of Indoor Air Quality Drive Demand for Gas Detection in HVAC Systems
Natural Gas Detectors Grow in Popularity in the Residential Sector
4. MARKET DRIVERS & TRENDS
Need for Personnel & Plant Safety: A Primary Demand Determinant
Increasingly Stringent Government Regulations Fuel Growth in Gas Detector Equipment Market
Concerns over Terror Threats Drive Market for Gas Detection Equipment
Hazards of Confined Spaces Drive Demand
Growing Usage of Alternative Energy Sources to Drive Demand
New Application Areas Spur Growth
Rising Demand for Electricity Creates Opportunities for Gas Detection Equipment in the Power Sector
Rising Energy Costs & Stringent Environmental Mandates Spur Adoption of CO2 Sensors
Price Pressure Continues to Dog Gas Detection Equipment Market
Optimistic Global Economic Outlook to Help Drive Gains in Gas Detection Market
Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS / INNOVATIONS
Advancements in Sensor Technology
Safety Solutions Vendors Focus on Accelerating Response Time
Amalgamation of Cloud, Internet, Electronics and Mobile Devices
Leveraging Wireless Technology
Focus on New Technologies to Improve Reliability of Gas Detection Systems
Airborne Concentration Monitors
Mobile Apps for Real-Time Data Collection
Wireless Detection Equipment
Pre-Determined Scenarios
Innovative Sensor for Boosting Gas Detection
Metamaterial Sensor
Portable Gas Detection Devices
Incorporation of Innovative Features
Advancements to Target Enhanced Safety
Key Innovations in the Fixed Gas Detection Systems
Touch Screen and OLED Displays
Advanced Sensors
Wireless Bluetooth
Digital Communications
Dual Sensor Transmitter
Select Modern Gas Detection Solutions
MSA Advanced ULTIMA X5000 Gas Monitoring Platform
Drger
GasSecure GS01 & DragerSensor NH3 FL
DOD64-FTIR from DOD Technologies
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Evolution of Gas Detection and Monitoring Equipment
Generations of Gas Detection Systems
First and Second Phases
Third Generation: Device Relationship Management
Benefits of Next-Generation Systems
Improvements in System Reporting
Proactive Service
Product On-Demand
Networking and Outsourcing
Purchase Vs Supply Contracts
Gas Detection Equipment/Systems
An Overview
Common Gases Detected in Industries
Common Gases and their Exposure Limits
Gas Detectors
Types
Fixed Gas Detection Equipment
Portable/Handheld Gas Detection Equipment
Evolution of Traditional Portable Gas Detectors
Popularity of Disposable Units
Key Consideration for Implementing Portable Gas Detection Systems
Primary Aspects of Portable Gas Detectors
Fixed & Portable Gas Detection System
A Comparison
Detector Tubes
An Overview of Gas Detection Sensing Technologies
Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS)
Photoionization Detectors (PID)
Catalytic Bead Technology
Electrochemical Cells or Sensors
Infrared
Ultra Violet Technology
Thermal Conductivity
Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs)
A New Technological Breakthrough
Detection of Combustible Gases and Vapors: Catalytic Bead vs Infrared
Detection using Catalytic Bead: Working Principle
Detection by Infrared Measurement: Working Principle
Identifying Most Appropriate Detection System
Ensuring Equipment Efficacy
Significance of Maintenance
End-Use Industries
Oil & Gas
Power Industry
Chemical Industry
Mining & Metals
Water & Waste Water Treatment
Semiconductor Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Ventilation Control
7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
Bacharach Introduces Two More Gas Options in Infrared Refrigerant Gas Detector Product Family
Crowcon Launches Clip Single Gas Detector
Honeywell Introduces New Connected Gas Detector
Emerson Unveils Rosemount 928 Wireless Gas Monitor
DRAEGER Introduces New Wireless Gas Detection Series
International Gas Detectors Unveils Multi-Channel Gas Detection System
Yokogawa to Unveil ProSafe-RS SIL2 Wireless Gas Detection System
Ashtead Technology Unveils Advanced Natural Gas Detection System
Scott Safety Launches Protg SG, Reusable Single Gas Monitor
Analox Unveils AX60+ Wall Mounted Multi-Gas Detector
MSA Introduces New Line of Advanced Gas Detection Monitors
Honeywell Unveils New Bluetooth-enabled Fixed Gas Detector
Industrial Scientific Launches Ventis Pro Series Multi-Gas Monitors
Crowcon Detection Instruments Adds Detection Capacities to Extend Range of Gas Detectors
Honeywell Introduces BW Clip Real Time Maintenance Free Single Gas Detector
Honeywell Introduces Multiple Communications Capable Wireless Four-gas Monitor
Honeywell Introduces ConneXt LoneWorker, Industry’s First Cloud-Based, Mobile, Wireless Gas Monitoring Solution
Honeywell Introduces Industry’s First Wireless Portable Six- Gas Monitor, MultiRAE Benzene
Honeywell Introduces GasAlertMicroClip X3, a Multi-Gas Detector with Ingress Protection Rating of 68
Crowcon Introduces Next Generation Gas Detectors and Transmitters
NEA Introduces Customizable Nano Gas Sensor Platform
OptoSci Rolls Out OptoMole Gas Detection System
Oldham Launches CTX300 CO2 Detector
Yokogawa and GasSecure Launch ISA100 Wireless Gas Detection System
Honeywell Rolls Out Touchpoint Plus Gas Detection Controller
Honeywell Rolls Out BW Clip Portable Gas Detector
Det-Tronics Unveils FlexSight LS2000
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Emerson Takes Over GeoFields
3M Acquires Scott Safety from Johnson Controls
Drger Takes Over Majority Stake in bentekk
Industrial Scientific Joins Fortive as Member of Field Solutions Platform
Trakopolis and Honeywell Expand Partnership for Wireless Gas Detection Devices
Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco
Honeywell Acquires Xtralis
Consilium Acquires Majority Stake in Micropack
Honeywell Appoints RKA Applied as Industrial Gas Detectors Distributor
GE Oil & Gas to Provide Full Package Services and Monitor Non -GE Equipment for PT Donggi-Senoro LNG
Emerson Expands Gas Detection Solution Portfolio with the Acquisition of Spectrex
Benford Capital Takes Over ENMET
Tyco Takes Over Industrial Safety Technologies
Emerson Acquires Cascade Technologies
Alder Takes Over Gasmet Technologies
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 143 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 161)
- The United States (57)
- Canada (9)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (75)
- France (2)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (24)
- Italy (10)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (26)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9bmndh/gas_detection?w=12
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Gas and Chemical Sensors
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Gas Detection Equipment Markets 2016-2024 – Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - February 22, 2018
- Skeljungur hf.: Presentation of Consolidated Annual Financial Statements 2017 - February 22, 2018
- Global Rosacea Pipeline Insight Reprt 2018: Pipeline (Under Development) Therapeutics Scenario and Growth Prospects - February 22, 2018