New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global gas separation membranes market size is expected to expand at ~ 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 2 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the global gas separation membranes can majorly be attributed to the growing production of natural gas, biogas, petrochemical, oil & gas, and many other end-use industries owing to the rising demand for electricity & energy, fuel gas, oil, plastics, synthetic fibers, fertilizers, adhesives, dyes, detergents, and synthetic paints and coatings worldwide. For instance, the global petrochemical production capacity reached over 2 billion metric tons in 2021. Moreover, the U.S. produced more than 4 billion barrels of crude oil in 2021.

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel the highest growth

Carbon Dioxide Removal segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Europe to grow at the highest rate

Growing Concern About Industrial Emissions and Rising Global Warming to Boost Market Growth

The global gas separation membranes market growth in the projected years can be attributed to the rapidly growing industrialization worldwide, resulting in massive industrial output as well as the emission of various harmful gases. For instance, industrial production in the European Union averaged ~1.23% from 1992 until 2022, reaching ~40.50% in April of 2021. Moreover, out of the total emissions in the United States in 2020, which were almost 5,981 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent, 24% were contributed by industries. Hence, gas separation is becoming significant for many industrial processes, including chemical purification, carbon capture, and fuel production by cryogenic distillation, absorption, adsorption, and membrane processes to curb gas emissions in the environment. The gas separation membrane technologies are mostly used commercially as they provide better selectivity, low energy consumption, and easily engineered modules. As per findings, in the case of purification of natural gas, high CO2 purity can be achieved along with efficient CH4 recovery of up to 96% with this technology.

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market: Regional Overview

The global gas separation membranes market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Prospering Chemical Industries to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The gas separation membranes market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The market in the region is anticipated to grow on the back of the surging number of chemical industries in the region, together with the rising need for low-energy and environmentally friendly technology. It was found that the Asian region’s revenue from the chemical sector accounted for almost 59% of the total global chemical industry’s revenue in 2019. It is also currently the largest regional chemical market in the world.

Stringent Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emission Policies to Drive Growth in the Europe Region

The gas separation membranes market in Europe is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The market in the region is anticipated to grow on the back of radically growing industrial output as well as the increasing growth of the manufacturing sector, along with the massive imposition of government regulation to reduce carbon emissions and other GHG emissions from these sectors under the European climate law in the projected period. According to recent data, it was found that there was an 8 percent increase in the production of manufactured goods in 2021 in Europe compared with 2020. Moreover, as per the European climate law, European Union countries are bound to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

Global Gas Separation Membranes, Segmentation by Application

Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment

Carbon Dioxide Removal

Hydrogen Recovery

The carbon dioxide removal segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The segment growth in the projected period is anticipated to grow substantially on the back of rising initiatives by the global government to reduce the carbon footprint worldwide, as well as the increasing imposition of stringent government regulations associated with the emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the industries owing to the increased carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions worldwide. It was found that global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industries and fossil fuels have risen tremendously since 2000, reaching nearly 36.5 billion metric tons of CO2 in 2019.

Global Gas Separation Membranes, Segmentation by Material Type

Polyimide and Polyamide

Polysulfone

Cellulose Acetate

Others

The polyimide and polyamide segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The segment growth in the projected period is anticipated to grow notably on the back of a skyrocketing raw natural gas industry as well as growing demand for these products for acid gas removal, heavy hydrocarbon recovery, water dehydration, and nitrogen and helium separation. Moreover, the growing shortage of fresh water worldwide as well as the rising demand for potable water are responsible for elevating the number of desalination projects globally. It was found that on average, there are ~50 to 75 important desalination projects per year in the United States that have an average capacity of nearly 1 million gal per day. The growing demand for polyamide (PA) membranes in these industries for selective water permeation and salt rejection and for reverse osmosis (RO) desalination of seawater to produce drinking water is expected to boost segment growth.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global gas separation membranes profiled by Research Nester are Ube Industries Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Membrane Technology and Research Inc., Generon IGS, Inc., Air Liquide S.A., DIC Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lair Liquide SA, Schlumberger Ltd., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Gas Separation Membranes Market

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., an American international corporation whose elementary business is selling gases and chemicals for industrial uses announced its plan to build a largescale gas separation unit that will produce liquid oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.

Honeywell International Inc., an American publicly traded, multinational conglomerate corporation acquired Ortloff Engineers, Ltd., a leading developer of specialized technologies for sulfur recovery and natural gas processing.

About Research Nester

