Boston, MA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas, today announced the launch of GasBuddy Loyalty Connect, allowing users to connect participating gas station loyalty accounts in the GasBuddy app. The new feature makes accessing gas station rewards convenient and easy, without sacrificing deals or managing multiple loyalty program apps.

“During this period of gas price volatility, the need to connect various gas station rewards programs in one convenient spot has never been more prevalent,” said Mark Coffey, senior vice president and general manager for GasBuddy. “By removing the need to juggle between various reward program applications, our users can receive both GasBuddy discounts and station loyalty program discounts in a single-app experience, further connecting convenience.”

In addition to providing users with a single app experience, Loyalty Connect allows users to stack their rewards, meaning they can access a station’s loyalty and rewards program while using their GasBuddy payment card in one transaction to pay the lowest combined price at the pump.

Pilot Flying J is the first fuel brand to integrate with GasBuddy for this program. Customers can now enjoy the ease and convenience of maximizing their savings at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers when they connect their Pilot Flying J myRewards PlusTM account to the GasBuddy app.* While Pilot Flying J is the first to get “connected,” GasBuddy plans to soon roll out integrations with other retailers.

Drivers can download the GasBuddy app to compare gas prices easily and conveniently, as well as access real-time information and fuel and money-saving tips. For additional cents off, the Pay with GasBuddy card is free to sign up for and offers savings of up to 25 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3.5 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy™ payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly-rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded over 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Technologies in 2021, GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

