Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón faced tough questioning during a district attorney debate over his policies on gang-related crime enhancements, including from a mother whose child was killed by a gang member.

When Gascón took over as district attorney, he barred prosecutors from pursuing enhanced punishments for gang members, according to Fox 11. Several of the deputy district attorneys who are running against him said at the debate on Thursday in Beverly Hills that

[Read Full story at source]