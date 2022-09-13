Gastrointestinal Stents Being Widely Used in Treatment of Digestive Cancer: Fact.MR Analysis

Due to the widespread occurrence of gastrointestinal illnesses, demand for gastrointestinal stents is expanding rapidly around the world. As gastrointestinal disorder treatment adoption rates grow, excellent prospects are anticipated to emerge over the coming years

South Korea, Seoul, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global gastrointestinal stents market is currently valued at US$ 516 million and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The market is expanding due to factors such as a rise in the ageing population with stomach or digestive cancer and the gradual stabilization of the prices of gastrointestinal stents in developing nations of Asia and Latin America.

A medical device called a gastrointestinal stent, which has the shape of a tube, is used to perform endoscopic procedures safely and effectively. This can also be used as a substitute in different medical procedures.

The implementation of advantageous respective government policies, considerable expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and extensive research and development (R&D) efforts are among other factors anticipated to fuel gastrointestinal stents market growth.

Rising Cases of Colorectal Cancer & Preference for Minimally-invasive Surgeries Paving Way for Gastrointestinal Stents

Rising cases of colorectal cancer globally are one of the main factors propelling gastrointestinal stent sales. Furthermore, the geriatric population with digestive disorders such as bowel problems, diverticulosis, and gastrointestinal cancers are fuelling gastrointestinal stents market share.

Furthermore, the sector is being greatly influenced by rising knowledge of minimally-invasive surgical procedures and rising public health consciousness. Gastrointestinal stents help to minimize blood loss, a faster healing period, and a lower chance of infection than standard open surgical operations.

Several technological innovations, including the development of bio-absorbable stents and stents made of nitinol materials with high flexibility and kink resistance, are boosting gastrointestinal stents industry growth.

GI stents market share is expanding as a result of the growing popularity of minimally-invasive surgeries. Due to some advantages over conventional products, such as decreased blood loss, decreased infection risk, shorter hospital stays, and quick recovery, these gastrointestinal treatment devices are increasingly being used for the therapy of a variety of gastrointestinal illnesses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market for gastrointestinal stents is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 674.3 million by 2027.

Sales of biliary stents are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027.

Sales of gastrointestinal stents in China are expected to surge at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2027.

Top firms are focusing on creating advanced gastrointestinal stents to provide effective results and increase their revenue share.

Winning Strategy

Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, C.R. Bard Inc., Cook Medical, Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd., and Olympus Corporation are some of key manufacturers of gastrointestinal stents.

Some of the important tactics used by top companies to maintain their competitiveness in the market include regional expansion, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions.

In October 2020, HANAROSTENT Esophagus TTS Self-expanding Metal Stents (SEMS), produced by MI-Tech and distributed solely by Olympus in the United States, were made available by Olympus Corporation.

Key Segments of Gastrointestinal Stents Industry Research

By Product : Biliary Stents Duodenal Stents Colonic Stents Pancreatic Stents Esophageal Stents

By Stent Type : Metal Stents Plastic Stents

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the gastrointestinal stents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (biliary stents, duodenal stents, colonic stents, pancreatic stents, esophageal stents), stent type (metal stents, plastic stents), and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several international and local businesses, the gastrointestinal stents market is moderately competitive. As disorders affecting the gastrointestinal system become more common, the need for stents for gastrointestinal endoscopy becomes more necessary. As a result, a majority of large firms are implementing expansion strategies to penetrate new markets.

Recent Development in Gastrointestinal Stents Market

In June 2019, Merit Medical Systems Inc purchased Brightwater Medical Inc for US$ 35 million. The FDA has approved Brightwater Medical Inc.’s ConvertX biliary stent product.

