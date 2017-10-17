Gate Ventures PLC – increase

New shares in Gate Ventures PLC will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 18 October 2017.
|Name:
|Gate Ventures
|ISIN:
|GB00BYX2WP92
|Short name:
|GATE
|Number of shares before change:
|437,589,441 shares
|Change:
|15,077,162 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|452,666,603 shares
|Subscription price:
|EUR 0.37
|Face value:
|GBP 0.0008
|Orderbook ID:
|129610
This information is distributed by request from Certified Advisor Keswick Global AG.
For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045.
