Gate Ventures PLC – increase

New shares in Gate Ventures PLC will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 18 October 2017.

Name: Gate Ventures ISIN: GB00BYX2WP92 Short name: GATE Number of shares before change: 437,589,441 shares Change: 15,077,162 shares Number of shares after change: 452,666,603 shares Subscription price: EUR 0.37 Face value: GBP 0.0008 Orderbook ID: 129610

This information is distributed by request from Certified Advisor Keswick Global AG.

For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045.