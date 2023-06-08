New Practice Led by Industry Veteran with Focus on Strengthening Clients’ Design and Brand Presence

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gateway Group (“Gateway”), a full-service, strategic financial communications firm, today announced an expansion of its service offerings with the launch of a Branding & Creative practice to help its clients elevate their brands.

Telling a company’s story goes beyond press releases and interview talking points. How a company presents itself is equally as important as what it says, and building a cohesive visual identity behind a corporate mission can truly bring a company’s message and presence to life.

Gateway’s Branding & Creative executives work together with its Investor Relations and Public Relations teams to develop and establish strong visual identities that instantly communicate who you are, what you’re about and why an audience should want to interact with your brand.

From reimagining investor presentations and websites to ongoing brand asset development, Gateway provides its clients a comprehensive creative offering that helps engage audiences.

Gateway’s Branding & Creative services include:

Brand Ideation, Creation and Toolkit Development

Rebranding and Design Refreshes

Investor Presentations

Marketing Materials (Fact Sheets, Infographics, Newsletters, Advertisements)

Investor/Analyst Day Materials

Digital Design (Web and Email Marketing, Video)

Social Media Asset Development

“A wide-ranging client base like ours comes with a broad set of communications needs,” said Gateway President Scott Liolios. “Aligning these needs with best-in-class design and creative solutions was a logical next step in expanding our communications capabilities to provide true full-service support. We look forward to our Branding & Creative practice helping our clients build their brand reputation and magnify the value of the work they are doing each day.”

Gateway’s Branding & Creative practice is led by David Walsh, a creative executive with more than 15 years of experience in print and digital design, video and branding. His experience spans multiple sectors, including financial services, investment banking, asset management, real estate, infrastructure, private equity and consumer products. Prior to Gateway, Walsh worked at Oaktree Capital Management, Goldman Sachs and Boston Consulting Group.

Commenting on the launch, Walsh said: “In today’s attention economy, the need for crystalized narratives with ‘sticky’ stories is imperative for your brand to stand out from the pack. Our Branding & Creative practice focuses on strengthening a company’s brand presence through consistent and relevant messaging and design, all in partnership with our IR and PR teams to drive a cohesive message across our clients’ digital and even physical footprints.”

For more information on how Gateway can level up your brand, please contact: creative@gateway-grp.com.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is your strategic financial communications partner. Our white-glove approach enables us to be a true extension of our clients’ teams. When combined with our comprehensive set of capabilities, this holistic engagement model allows Gateway to add value during every phase of your corporate journey, from landing your first media story as a private company to communicating your first earnings call as a public company. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

David Walsh

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

creative@gateway-grp.com