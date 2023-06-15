New Practice Represents Logical Extension of Gateway’s Work with Fast-Growing Public Companies and Deepens Private Company Offering

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gateway Group (Gateway), a full-service, strategic financial communications firm, has launched a new practice to help private companies maximize their valuation potential.

The practice area, Equity Story Development (ESD), helps start-ups, scale-ups, private equity and VC portfolio companies turn their visions into strategies and clear investment cases. Gateway’s ESD practice is process-driven and includes an individualized development program tailored to its clients’ needs and desired outcome. Services include:

Investment Case Formulation

Investor Presentations and Related Collateral Creation

Investor Outreach and Communication

Pitch and Media Training

Banking Partner Selection Consultation

IPO Readiness Support and Profile Raising

Gateway clients will now benefit from a seamless service offering from Series A funding all the way to their first earnings call as a public company. This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of Gateway’s Branding & Creative practice. Taken together with its leading Investor Relations and Public Relations practices, Gateway serves its clients as a one-stop-shop for strategic financial communications.

“Gateway has a 24-year history of helping small, fast-growing public companies tell their unique stories to the investment community,” said Gateway President Scott Liolios. “As the breadth of our services has grown and the makeup of our clients has expanded to include more private companies looking to access the capital markets, it became clear we needed to formalize our services around this important ecosystem.

“Like other Gateway services, our ESD practice is grounded in its process, detailed in its approach and empathetic to our clients’ needs. Our history of bespoke financial communications for fast-growing companies along with our deep team of capital markets professionals made this a natural extension to our firm’s services.”

Gateway’s ESD practice is led by Ralf Esper who has vast experience advising startups, private equity funds and multinational companies, most recently with FGS Global. The practice is supported by Gateway executives who have extensive capital markets and transactions experience, including prior roles in investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and strategic financial communications. For more information, please contact: esd@gateway-grp.com.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is your strategic financial communications partner. Our white-glove approach enables us to be a true extension of our clients’ teams. When combined with our comprehensive set of capabilities, this holistic engagement model allows Gateway to add value during every phase of your corporate journey, from landing your first media story as a private company to communicating your first earnings call as a public company. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

