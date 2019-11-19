Breaking News
Gateway Health Plan and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh Area to host volunteer build event

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gateway Health and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh Area are hosting a volunteer build event to promote awareness and action surrounding housing insecurity as they come together to build safe, decent, and affordable homes for working Pittsburgh families.

More than 550,000 Americans experience homelessness on a typical night, and 1.4 million will spend some time in a shelter in a given year. People who are homeless have higher rates of illness, and in turn, inadequate and expensive healthcare can cause homelessness. This creates a vicious cycle that inextricably ties healthcare and housing to one another. Gateway Health is a dedicated community partner, developing innovative programs for issues particularly impacting the health of Keystone state residents, including housing insecurity.

Below are the details:
WHEN:            Thursday, November 21, 12:00pm
WHO:              Gateway Health
                        Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh Area
WHAT:            Gateway Health/Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh Area Build Event
WHERE:         406 Lowell St. Pittsburgh, PA 15206 

About Gateway Health:
Gateway Health is a leading managed care organization that believes total health and wellness cannot be attained by simply providing access to health care. In addition to physical health, Gateway Health addresses behavioral health and socioeconomic challenges for members in 37 Pennsylvania counties. Gateway Health’s associates focus on enhancing the lives of plan members through innovative care models and tailored approaches to health management, delivered in partnership with a robust network of more than 80,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also embedded in neighborhoods, providing meaningful programs and outreach to the community at-large.

Media Contact:
Chris Lepidi
[email protected]

