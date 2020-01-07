Gateway Investor Relations Opens New Orleans Office and Appoints Capital Markets Veteran Georg Venturatos to Lead New Resources, Energy and Industrials Practice

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gateway Investor Relations, Inc. (Gateway), a leading financial communications and strategic capital markets advisory firm, has opened a new regional office in New Orleans and appointed Georg Venturatos to lead its Resources, Energy and Industrials (REI) practice.

Venturatos brings to Gateway nearly 15 years of capital markets experience on both the buy- and sell-side. Most recently, he served as a senior equity analyst in oil services & midstream with Johnson Rice & Company, the longest-standing, independent, energy-focused brokerage and investment bank in the country.

Venturatos built the firm’s midstream franchise through research coverage across small- and large-cap Master Limited Partnerships and C-Corps. His coverage purview included equities spanning a wide range of the well life cycle, from front-end seismic exploration to drilling and completion. He also covered midstream infrastructure, including companies responsible for facilitating hydrocarbons to key end-markets via gathering, processing and transport.

Prior to his tenure at Johnson Rice, Venturatos spent several years on the buy-side as a research analyst at Lighthouse Partners, a multi-billion-dollar investment management firm focused on alternative investment allocation. While at Lighthouse, he specialized in quantitative risk and return analysis, corporate governance due diligence and investment manager evaluation.

As managing director of Gateway’s new REI practice, Venturatos will be responsible for client services and business development, as well as establishing and building relationships with institutional investors and sell-side analysts in these industry groups.

“Launching a new vertical focused on resources, energy and industrials with a highly successful industry veteran represents a real growth opportunity for our firm,” said Gateway Founder and President Scott Liolios. “The REI sector is underserved, and we believe this new combination of Gateway’s proven platform coupled with Georg’s industry experience and deep relationships will bring significant value to the companies with whom we partner.”

Venturatos commented: “Gateway is a well-established firm with an impressive roster of clients. The team has done an exceptional job building a world-class advisory platform for both private and public companies across a range of industries. The opportunity to leverage Gateway’s platform and history of success with existing industry relationships, while also leading the firm’s expansion into a new vertical, is both exciting and a great fit. Utilizing my deep industry experience and skill-sets developed as an analyst for more than a decade will enable me to offer companies the insight, understanding, and guidance to navigate and succeed in the capital markets.”

“In recent years, we have seen institutional capital gravitate toward large-cap companies with an emphasis on free cash flow generation, strong balance sheets and dividend payouts as commodity cycle headwinds have persisted,” continued Venturatos. “Consequently, we have seen diminished sponsorship across small- and mid-cap companies within the energy landscape. In joining the Gateway team, I see an opportunity to capitalize on that void and provide value-added services to these companies ahead of the next industry upswing.”

Venturatos is an honors graduate of Vanderbilt University with a BA in Economics, and also completed corporate finance and accounting programs at the London School of Economics and Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Venturatos maintains FINRA licenses, including the Series 7, Series 86 and Series 87.

