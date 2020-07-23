Gateway to Host Second Installment of SPAC Webinar Series on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Breaking News
Webinar to Focus on the “De-SPAC” Period, Features Various Leaders With Significant Business Combination Experience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gateway Investor Relations, a 20-year-old leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, in partnership with SPACInsider, a leading web-based resource providing real-time data and analysis covering the SPAC asset class, will host the second installment of its SPAC webinar series on Thursday, July 30th at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The webinar will bring together experienced leaders in the SPAC asset class to discuss important considerations and issues surrounding the de-SPAC phase of the business combination process. The de-SPAC period is the stage after definitive agreement execution but before the actual transaction closing. A significant number of actions are needed to complete a de-SPAC, including the communication of the transaction to the SPAC’s stakeholders. All panelists bring significant experience navigating through the de-SPAC phase or advising companies through this critical period.

The majority of the allotted time of the panel will be devoted to live Q&A, but initial topics will include:

  • The SPAC boom—general commentary on companies interested in being acquired by a SPAC and new investors entering the market.
  • Current financing dynamics, including PIPEs, forward purchase agreements and other back-end arrangements.
  • De-SPAC marketing and diligence during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The “Robinhood effect” on SPACs—how is retail interest affecting business combinations?
  • Zero warrant SPACs versus the traditional SPAC structure and how it may affect negotiations with a target.

Panelists will include experienced professionals covering all aspects of the SPAC combination process:

  • Tina Pappas, Managing Director, Jefferies
  • Neil Shah, Senior Managing Director, Evercore
  • Elliott Smith, Partner, White & Case
  • Vik Mittal, Portfolio Manager, Glazer Capital Management
  • James Graf, Chief Executive, Graf Industrial Corp.
  • Kristi Marvin, Founder, SPACInsider
  • Cody Slach, Senior Managing Director & Head of SPAC Practice, Gateway IR

To register for the webinar, please click here. Space is limited.

Gateway hosted the initial installment of its SPAC webinar series on June 17th. It focused on the current SPAC IPO environment and included an equally compelling lineup of professionals. To watch a replay, click here and type in the pass code “GatewaySPAC2020!”

About Gateway Investor Relations
Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. Since 2017, Gateway has been one of the most active communications firms for SPACs, ranking as the top firm when measured by SPAC deal trading price from 2015 through 2019. For more than 20 years, Gateway has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Cody Slach, Senior Managing Director
Gateway Investor Relations
4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 400
Newport Beach, CA 92660
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

