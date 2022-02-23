Gatos Silver, Inc. Investors: Reach out to the Portnoy Law Firm

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Gatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GATO) investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos Silver (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”) conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Gatos Silver is a silver exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On January 25, 2022, after-market hours, Gatos Silver revealed that “there were errors in the technical report entitled ‘Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico’ with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model.” On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of its Cerro Los Gatos’ mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion. On this news, the price of Gatos Silver stock declined by $7.02 per share, or approximately 68.9%, from $10.19 per share to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the technical report for Gatos’s primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

