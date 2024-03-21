Florida, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gattaca Genomics, a leader in reproductive health and genetic testing services, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Gary L. Harton, PhD, as a consultant and Principal Scientific Advisor. Dr. Harton, with extensive background in genetic diagnostics, brings unparalleled expertise to Gattaca Genomics, aiming to propel the company’s mission in pioneering advancements in genetic research and reproductive technologies.

Gary Harton, with a PhD from the University of Kent and a distinguished career spanning several leading genetics and reproductive health organizations, has joined Gattaca Genomics to enhance the company’s scientific and research endeavours. His experience includes significant roles at a number of leading BioTech, Reproductive Health and Genetics/Genomics companies where he has been instrumental in developing and promoting preimplantation genetic testing and screening technologies.

“I am thrilled to join Gattaca Genomics, a company at the forefront of genetic and reproductive health innovation. My career has been dedicated to advancing the field of genetic diagnostics, and I believe Gattaca Genomics is the perfect platform to further this work. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in genetic testing, making significant contributions to the health and well-being of families worldwide.”, says Dr. Harton

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Gary Harton join our team as a consultant and Principal Scientific Advisor. Gary’s remarkable track record and profound knowledge in the reproductive genetic field will undoubtedly accelerate our efforts in delivering cutting-edge genetic testing services. His leadership and vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and innovation in reproductive health.” Dr. Mari Mitrani, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Gattaca Genomics.

“Dr. Harton’s appointment is a testament to Gattaca Genomics’ dedication to leadership in the genetic diagnostics industry, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of technological and scientific advancements”, says Michael Carbonara, CEO of Gattaca Genomics. “The entire Gattaca Genomics team looks forward to working with Dr. Harton and benefiting from his expertise and leadership.”

