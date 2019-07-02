GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) announced that it will report results for the 2019 second quarter prior to market open on Thursday, July 18, 2019. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the Internet as follows:

Live Teleconference

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019 Time: 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-353-6461 International Dial-In: 1-334-323-0501 Live Webcast: www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

Time: Starting at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time), July 18, 2019 Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-In: 1-719-457-0820 Access Code: 2679577 Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

