GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) announced that it will report results for the 2019 second quarter prior to market open on Thursday, July 18, 2019. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the Internet as follows:

Live Teleconference

  Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019
  Time: 11:00 AM (Eastern Time)
  Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-353-6461
  International Dial-In: 1-334-323-0501
  Live Webcast: www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information

  Time: Starting at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time), July 18, 2019
  Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-203-1112
  International Dial-In: 1-719-457-0820
  Access Code: 2679577
  Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Jennifer McManus
Senior Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-6409
[email protected]

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.

