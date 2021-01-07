Breaking News
GATX Corporation Sets Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) will report results for the 2020 fourth quarter prior to market open on Jan. 26, 2021. GATX will hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:

Live Teleconference  
Date: Jan. 26, 2021
Time: 11 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-367-2403
International Dial-In: 1-334-777-6978
Live Webcast: www.gatx.com

To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.

Replay Information  
Time: Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), Jan. 26, 2021
Domestic Dial-In: 1-888-203-1112
International Dial-In: 1-719-457-0820
Access Code: 5315539
Web Access: The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com

COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX’S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Shari Hellerman
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-4285
[email protected]

