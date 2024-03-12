Ibogaine By David Dardashti Explores Quantum Electrodynamics as Influencer of Electromagnetic Waves During Full Moon

Ibogaine By David Dardashti has announced their investigation into the potential of increased electromagnetic waves during a full moon and their effect on electrons.

It is well known that electricity is the result of the interaction between particles in space and light, and though the moon provides a very small quantity of light compared to the sun, it is the main source of light during night time. Through their research, Ibogaine By David Dardashti has discovered that electromagnetic waves are more influenced by electrons when the levels of light are consistent in space due to the moon’s orbit. During a full moon, not only are the waves more powerful, but the flow is more stable due to the gravitational pull of the Earth, creating optimal continuity. ‘Our findings suggest that the combination of quantum electrodynamics and the gravitational pull of the moon can have an incredibly powerful impact on electrons,” said Gavriel Dardashti, lead researcher at Ibogaine By David Dardashti. “We believe that this discovery could provide useful insight into the production of glial cells and determine the best times to use ibogaine’. Through their research, Ibogaine By David Dardashti hopes to provide a more detailed insight into the connection between space and the electromagnetic waves. By further exploring the effects of space and quantum electrodynamics, they plan on unlocking the mysteries of glial cells and better understand the best opportunity for ibogaine to be used.

