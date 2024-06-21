Gay Trump voters are shattering the Democratic Party’s “lie” that the LGBT community only votes blue, the president of the Log Cabin Republicans told Fox News Digital.
“Donald Trump is providing an opportunity for everybody to have an equal shot on a fair playing field. And that’s what it comes down to at the end of the day. LGBT voters don’t need to be pandered to. We don’t need to be marginalized. We just need to be given the same opportunity for
