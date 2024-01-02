Israeli defence minister says his country is planning for a long conflict as senior Hamas official is killed in Beirut drone strikeIsrael-Gaza war – live updatesThe death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza has climbed to over 22,000 after a day of intense fighting across the territory, including in the southern city of Khan Younis, where the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) said five people had been killed in a second Israeli attack on its compound.The day after Israel announced the first drawdown of troops from Gaza, there was no sign of relief for its residents, who after three months of heavy bombardment and weeks of ground fighting, are almost all displaced, hungry and stalked by disease. Continue reading…

