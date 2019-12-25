A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prompted him to take shelter briefly before resuming the event, Israeli TV stations reported.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: TV - December 25, 2019
- Republican senator ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s work with White House on impeachment trial - December 25, 2019
- Iran curbs internet before possible new protests: reports - December 25, 2019