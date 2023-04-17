Transitions towards cloud-based workflows and enhances audio production capabilities

GBH Transforms Collaborative Workflows with Avid Enterprise Solutions GBH uses Avid solutions in their broadcast news and TV production

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced an expanded relationship with GBH and The OutPost, its award-winning audio and post production finishing facility. The continued relationship with GBH, the largest content creator for public media in America, including PBS, NPR and PRX, features the addition of a second Avid S6™ to The OutPost facilities, which mixes programs for the best producers in the business including PBS programs like Frontline, Nova and American Experience.

GBH is evolving the infrastructure of The OutPost’s three mix theatres, where Pro Tools® is the platform of choice for audio mixing engineers. Adding a second Avid S6 brings compatibility between rooms and provides The OutPost mixing engineers with the most powerful, feature-rich mixing platform for Pro Tools, while providing user friendly ergonomics and rich visual feedback of automation and audio waveforms to further streamline mixing workflows.

The Avid S6 has become the industry standard for audio post production mixing facilities. As budgets and mix schedules get reduced, engineers are asked to deliver in more formats like Atmos while mixing larger Pro Tools sessions and demand the powerful automation and track management features of S6 which have become indispensable in meeting tight post production deadlines.

Avid and GBH Through the Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, GBH transitioned to Avid’s enterprise software subscription for its Media Composer®, MediaCentral® and Pro Tools solutions, providing them with the flexibility and scalability to meet the challenges at the time. GBH was able to quickly move 75 edit suites offsite to provide their teams with remote access to their on-prem machines and storage. GBH production teams collaborated virtually in edit suites and mixing rooms, which included 45 Media Composer suites, four Symphony® video color grading suites, three sound mixing rooms featuring Pro Tools and an Avid S6 Control Surface.

“While the pandemic accelerated the broadcast and production industry’s adoption of new virtual workflows, Avid has ensured that customers experience zero downtime with quick access to editing suites and storage for seamless collaboration and immediate innovation,” said Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer at Avid. “GBH is a great example showcasing how broadcast, production and editing teams are harnessing the power of the cloud to derive even more value from their content.”

GBH also upgraded its Avid storage capacity to one and a half petabytes, implementing various levels of Avid | NEXIS F-Series tiered storage with Avid | NEXIS® VFS virtual file system and Avid NEXIS® | Flex Subscription. These storage solutions provided GBH productions teams with full interoperability between Media Composer and other editing platforms to collaborate from anywhere at any time.

“Avid has played a huge role in helping us on our mission to transition towards cloud-based editing and production workflows, which was greatly accelerated by the pandemic,” said Tim Mangini, Senior Director of Production Technology, GBH Production Group. “Our teams depend not only on streamlined, intuitive and collaborative workflows, but also integration with our other tools, which Avid excels at. They provide the levels of integration and customization we need to get the most value out of our productions.”

About GBH

GBH is the leading multiplatform creator for public media in America. As the largest producer of content for PBS and partner to NPR and PRX, GBH delivers compelling experiences, stories and information to audiences wherever they are. GBH produces digital and broadcast programming that engages, illuminates and inspires, through drama and science, history, arts, culture and journalism. It is the creator of such signature programs as MASTERPIECE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, NOVA, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, Arthur and Molly of Denali and a catalog of streaming series, podcasts and on-demand video. GBH’s television channels include GBH 2, GBH 44, GBH Kids and national services WORLD and Create. With studios and a newsroom headquartered in Boston, GBH reaches across New England with GBH 89.7; CRB Classical 99.5; and CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR station. Dedicated to making media accessible to and inclusive of our diverse culture, GBH is a pioneer in delivering media to those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired. GBH creates curriculum-based digital content for educators nationwide with PBS LearningMedia and has been recognized with hundreds of the nation’s premier broadcast, digital and journalism awards. Find more information at gbh.org.

