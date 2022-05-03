GBS Inc. to Present Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on May 10

Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET
NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022, shortly after the NASDAQ market close on Tuesday, May 10. Management will then host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.
|Title:
|GBS Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Conference Call & Webcast
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 10, 2022
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Conference Call Details:
|Toll-Free: 855-327-6837
International: 631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10018968
|The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s website and will be available via the following links:
|Webcast:
|Webcast Registration Link
https://investors.gbs.inc/news-and-events/investor-calendar
The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the Company’s website.
About GBS Inc.:
GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes. For more information, please visit GBS.inc.
Company Contact:
Alex Arzeno – Vice President of IR & Communications
GBS, Inc.
Investor.Relations@gbs.inc
Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy – Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com
