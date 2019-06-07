GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Breaking News
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that on June 1, 2019, the compensation committee of GBT’s board of directors granted 19 new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 35,600 shares of the company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $60.78 and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 96,700 shares of the company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under the GBT’s Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan). Pursuant to the Plan, the exercise price for the 35,600 shares of the Company’s common stock was the closing trading price on May 31, 2019, because there was no closing trading price on June 1, 2019.

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by GBT’s board of directors in January 2017.

About Global Blood Therapeutics
GBT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. GBT is developing two therapies for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease, including its late-stage product candidate, voxelotor, as an oral, once-daily therapy. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact Information:
Stephanie Yao (investors and media)
GBT
650-741-7730
[email protected]

