GBT BitSpeed Corp., a Joint Venture between GBT and BitSpeed, announces that BitSpeed has been Recertified as a Cloud Platform Technology Partner

BitSpeed’s Extreme File Transfer Network Software allows the transfer of Large File Data to and from the Cloud at Higher Speeds and with Enhanced Security

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT”, or “the Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced previously that it has entered into a Joint Venture (“JV”) Agreement with BitSpeed LLC (“BitSpeed”), a software development company located in the Los Angeles area. The new JV is called GBT BitSpeed Corp.

BitSpeed ( www.bitspeed.com ) specializes in the development, sale and maintenance of software which allows the accelerated and secure transfer of large file data over existing private or public networks. BitSpeed has been partnered for the last few years with a global Cloud Platform. This major partner has just recertified BitSpeed’s solutions for 2020 as a Technology Partner, which means that the Cloud Platform allows its customers to buy BitSpeed’s solutions globally through their cloud portal.

GBT BitSpeed Corp. is expected to assist with the integration and development of BitSpeed’s technology into GBT’s patented and patent-pending technology platform outlined in previous announcements, highlighted by its GopherInsight, gNET Wireless Mesh Network platform, and its Avant! AI management system. As GBT’s gNET network data transfer needs grow in the future, it is planned that a high-speed, secure layer of technology could be added to facilitate movement of large file data globally.

“Congratulations to the BitSpeed team for qualifying again as a Technology Partner” said Doug Davis, GBT’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited by this validation of BitSpeed software as a world-class solution for cloud ingest and transfer and look forward to our cooperative development and business efforts in the future.”

“We are pleased to have qualified in this Cloud Platform Technology Partner program for another year” said Caron Caldwell, BitSpeed’s General Manager. “We at BitSpeed are looking forward to supporting GBT BitSpeed and its go-to-market programs centered around both BitSpeed and GBT’s products. Data are growing so fast, and cloud strategies need real-time data, so the demand for this type of solution will be significant next year and in the years to come.”

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GOPH) (“Gopher”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact :

Doug Davis, CEO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: [email protected]