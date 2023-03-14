Avant! AI new release is planned in May 2023

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”, or the “Company”), through its partially owned subsidiary, GBT Tokenize Corp. (“Tokenize”), filed a federal trademark application for its Avant! AI technology. The application has been assigned serial number 97817437 with the USPTO and the filing date is March 1, 2023. GBT owns 50% of the outstanding securities of Tokenize Corp. Avant! AI is a machine learning system that interacts with users via natural language processing (NLP) technology. It includes sets of neural network algorithms that work cognitively to search and learn about a topic and respond accordingly.

Tokenize is currently working to enhance the dialog interface for Avant! AI, targeting more robust Q/A possibilities, combined with easier, and more friendly user interactions. Avant! AI belongs to an emerging generation of chat-based artificial intelligence applications family that enables user’s conversation through a chat dialog interface, allowing it to understand and respond to questions using natural language inputs. Avant! enhancements phase aims to be completed during the next few months and will be released as a web application. Tokenize’s Goal is to further develop the system to create intelligent solutions in various fields among them are medicine, cybersecurity, and communication.

“Tokenize is trademarking Avant! AI technology as it is gearing up for its new release in the next upcoming months. Since its released, Avant! core technology was used in other derivative applications, the most recent one is Hippocrates ( www.hmd.care ). Hippocrates is a health information system, released as a POC version, focusing on both preventative and primary care to provide first line of health-related advice and recommendations. Avant! is currently under development to enhance its NLP technology and to provide robust user’s interaction experience. Additionally, Tokenize is also equipping it with summarization techniques to provide faster and enhanced informational coverage,” provided Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

