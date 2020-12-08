GBT Filed Non-Provisional Patent Seeking To Protection A New Approach To the Arithmetic Logic Unit Microchip

Approach Aims to Speed up Computing System’s Performance

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that on December 2, 2020 it filed a non-provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) seeking to protect certain intellectual property covering a new approach of Arithmetic Logic Unit (“ALU”) microchip. The USPTO assigned application number 17109889.

The microchip is targeted to perform mathematical and logical operations based on a new method. Inside a computer, there is a microprocessor integrated circuit (IC), called CPU (Central Processing Unit). The CPU is the primary IC of a computer, commonly referred to as the brain of a computer. Its task is to process instructions in order to run programs. It runs the computer’s operating system or OS (for example: Linux) and other computer programs. The CPU receives input from the user or programs, processes the data and produces an output. The output can be displayed on a screen or stored in mediums like memory and hard drives. Within the CPU, typically there is an ALU, which performs arithmetic and logical operations. In a way, the ALU is the “calculator” part within the computer. The CPU chip transfers numbers from a memory into the ALU for calculation and the results are sent back to the memory. An ALU is typically designed to calculate many different operations and the entire computer system’s speed depends on its capability to execute arithmetic and logic operations. When the operations become more complex, ALUs have to become more advanced and powerful to ensure the performance of the entire system. In some processors, the ALU is divided into two units, an arithmetic unit (AU) and a logic unit (LU).

In order to achieve faster performance some processors contain more than one ALU. An example of this is an ALU for fixed-point operations and another included for floating-point operations. The ALU is a critical block within the CPU since the entire computer system’s performance depends on the performance of the Arithmetic/Logic operations. Modern CPUs have multiple ALUs with a capability for applying multi-processing operations in order to increase their throughput. GBT’s patent application seeks to cover a new ALU system and method with the goal of increasing the speed of instruction handling, arithmetic and logic computing processes. GBT believes that using multi-ALUs will increase CPU performance and in turn potentially lead to new, powerful computing systems and architectures. The presented concept includes new architecture circuitries and data flow to be executed in a specific way with the goal of achieving higher processing speed. The patent application covers ALU instructions that can be executed individually and/or in parallel.

“Our computing world is in a constant need for performance growth and vast engineering efforts are made in order to enable faster computing systems. Microchip technology, which directly dominates computing power, affects nearly every aspect of our lives, including medicine, communication, security and business interactions. We are witnessing constant advancements in the IC arena that lead to extraordinary increase in computer performance. Microprocessor companies are in a constant race to design multi-core CPUs in order to provide faster computing power for the constant demand. But we need to think further. We need to push the limits into new paradigms in order to achieve a major leap in computing power, given the fact that we are still limited by the physical restrictions of electrons moving through matter,” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s Chief Technology Officer. “Since arithmetic and logic operations within microprocessors are the crucial factors for speed, we developed a new approach to the ALU. This new system and method introduce a different circuitry and machine language (Flow) with the goal of performing a much faster computation in an efficient algorithm, without any change in the computer hardware. We are seeking to introduce a different approach in the basic ALU calculations handling, that offers a possible way to make computers faster through parallel processing and pre-computation instructions execution, in order to achieve higher computing efficiency. We are taking into account the basic, traditional ALUs design concepts and changing them into out-of-the-box methodologies, so we can devise new kinds of arithmetic/logic operations that we believe are more efficient for computations. We are aiming to break the ultimate limitations of our traditional, decimal/binary approach within ALU by introducing new calculation methods. In order to keep up with the growing demand for high performance computing, hardware engineers are looking to alternatives like Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) which are mainly based on parallel computing to execute more instructions at once rather than do basic operations faster. As Moore’s Law is fading away, high performance computing will require a conceptual shift. As part of our R&D constant efforts to find new methods to improve our computing world, especially for advanced machine learning algorithms, we are seeking to develop new ideas with the goal of enabling high performance Arithmetic/Logic processing. The patent application seeks to protect a system and method. In parallel to filing the patent application, we plan to design an experimental, proof-of-concept microchip and test its performance against traditional ALUs.”

