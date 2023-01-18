GBT IP Dec, 2022 GBT IP Dec, 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide an update about its Intellectual Properties (“IP”) portfolio:

In April 2020, GBT was forced to make the decision of changing the Company’s direction by developing a portfolio of intellectual property within the area of microchips technology and design*). The years 2019 and 2020 were compounded with recuring legal issues and COVID-19 restrictions creating extremely difficult times and challenges. GBT focused on its core competency in the area of Research & Development (“R&D”) creating an IP portfolio combined of patents, trade secrets and prototypes further defining GBT’s new mission.

GBT is now developing IP in areas which will leverage its competencies and experience with the goal of diversifying in various fast-growing semiconductor industries in today’s leading, growing market segments.

GBT currently holds 10 patents and has 25 submissions within in the following domains: tracking, 3-D Microchip Design (semiconductors), EDA Software Tools and subsets with, cyber security, ID, telehealth, AI, computer vision, IoT, mesh networks and sectors which it believes are in demand. The Company has been delivering a steady stream of new IPs for portfolio expansion developing new ideas and successful patents, over the past two years.

In 2020, GBT set a milestone goal of 25 patents by the end of 2023, and it exceeded the original timeline already. The following graph will visualize the progress GBT has made on the IP side.

Going forward, GBT will focus on expanding the families of various patents and concentrating on strategic potential partnerships with the goal of integrating these technologies into a broad marketplace, one that will potentially diversify the risk within these areas:

Build a portfolio pipeline of IP related to microchip technology. Seek to actively introduce this new technology to strategic partners, large companies and VC’s creating market opportunities. Using market diversification to create access to new fields and future growth.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology ability and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Mansour Khatib, CEO

press@gopherprotocol.com

*) As disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K Current Report filed March 2, 2020, and in subsequent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Discover Growth Fund, LLC (“Discover”) has asserted that it has sold all the Company’s assets** including potentially the assets, or some of it discussed in this Press Release letter. The Company is pursuing various legal remedies challenging Discover’s position that is has sold the Company’s assets of which there is no guarantee the Company will be successful in such challenge.

