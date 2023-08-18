(I) GBT is requesting a continued examination of its Integrated Circuit’s Geometrical Design Rule Automatic Correction patent GBT has been granted a notice of allowance for the patent and is currently taking steps to bolster its validity by exploring additional prior art (II) GBT received a notice of publication for its CIP 3D, Multiplanar Photonic microchips patent application The CIP (Continuation in Part) patent application protects Photonic-based, 3D, multi-Planar design architecture and manufacturing technologies for integrated circuits. (III) GBT received a notice of allowance for its predictive technology for designing and manufacturing three-dimensional, multi-planar semiconductors patent. The invention protects a system that predicts and matches the best 3D, MP shape for an integrated circuit manufacturing process.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”), together with GBT Tokenize Corp., its 50% subsidiary and owner of GBT’s intellectual property portfolio, provides a segmental intellectual property portfolio update as related to its patents filed to date. The following update represents a status report with respect to three different applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”):

(I) GBT has decided to request a further examination of its integrated circuits (IC) geometrical design rule automatic correction system and method patent, known internally as Omega. This request is being made with the goal of enhancing the patent’s validity and considering additional prior art to strengthen its coverage. Although the patent has already received a notice of allowance, GBT is interested in further protecting its intellectual property (IP) rights by overcoming any potential prior art and securing important claims. The patent describes an innovative technology for automatically correcting geometrical design rule violations within the layout of an integrated circuit. This process, known as IC layout design rule correction, involves identifying and correcting geometrical violations to comply with the manufacturing process design rules. The Omega invention offers a system and methods for automatic correction of IC’s layout without any manual intervention, while maintaining its electrical connectivity and complying with design for manufacturing and reliability verification constraints. In nanometer nodes of 5nm and below, a manual design rule correction can take a significant amount of time, increasing the overall project’s design time, particularly for Analog, RF and mixed (combined analog and digital circuitry) type designs. The Omega invention protects a technology that can perform automatic correction within minutes using Artificial Intelligence algorithms. The design rule correction system identifies violations, understands their nature, location, and implications, and automatically corrects them while keeping all other electrical and geometrical constraints intact. The technology uses machine learning to automatically correct mistakes. It identifies the errors and then comes up with strategies to fix them. This can include adjusting the layout, resizing or repositioning components, or making other changes. The patent describes a feature that can correct errors throughout the microchip’s sub-blocks, taking into account electrical and manufacturing considerations. As IC design rules have become more complex in recent years, especially in small scale nanometer nodes of 7nm and below, it has become difficult to keep up with timelines, meet release schedules, and achieve desired semiconductor costs. This invention solves this problem by automating the process of correcting design rule violations, resulting in better quality and faster microchips with higher silicon yield. The goal is for the overall project cycle time to be reduced with the associated higher performance and quality microchips. The Omega invention seeks to offer a solution for IC layout design rule verification process, saving time and resources for designers and manufacturers. GBT plans to continue researching and developing innovative advancements in this field. (II) Photonic, 3D, multi-Planar, integrated circuits (PIC) design and manufacturing architecture, continuation-in-part (CIP) patent application, received a notice of publication. The application’s serial number is 18109291 and the original filing date was February 14, 2023. The publication number is US-2023-0207711-A1 and the publishing date is June 29, 2023. The CIP patent application covers photonic microchip technology, added to GBT’s 3D, MP microchip design and manufacturing existing invention. A photonic integrated circuit (PIC), is a device that combines both electronic and photonic components on a small scale. It is designed to process and manipulate light signals instead of electrical signals, enabling faster data transfer and processing compared to traditional electronic microchips. It contains photonic components, which are components that work with light (photons). In a Photonic microchips photons (particles of light) are used to carry and process information. These microchips typically use optical waveguides which are equivalent to electrical wires. Such waveguides are made of silicon or other semiconductor materials, to guide and control the flow of light within the chip, similarly to electrical wire. The integration of photonics on a microchip enables a wide range of high-speed applications, including optical communications, data transmission, optical computing, and sensing. Photonic microchips can be used in high-speed data centers, telecommunications networks, and other areas where rapid and efficient data processing is crucial. Photonic microchips offer robust advantages based on the properties of light, such as high bandwidth, low latency, low power consumption and resistance to electromagnetic interference. These properties make them promising candidates for addressing the increasing demands of data-intensive applications and overcoming the limitations of traditional electronic microchips. GBT’s granted 3D, MP patent technology describes a traditional multi-planar technology to design and manufacture ICs with higher performance and less energy/heat loss, in various applications such as microprocessors, controllers, GPUs, memories and more. Additionally, these chips could theoretically increase the traffic speed and bandwidth of data centers, reduce power consumption/heat, lower cost, and ultimately help create a “greener world”. GBT’s CIP patent application seeks to add Photonic Technology to the next generation of high performance, bandwidth, and efficiency of PICs, making them a vital part of the high-speed technology of the future. The patent also protects 3D, MP hybrid technology, combining photonics and conventional circuits, offering advantages of photonic circuits working together with conventional ones in a 3D multiplanar structure. GBT plans to continue its research in the evolving photonic ICs domain, developing further pioneering advancements and new concepts. (III) GBT received a notice of allowance for its predictive, three-dimensional, multi-planar shape semiconductor technology patent. GBT’s predictive technology patent aims to design and manufacture three-dimensional, multi-planar semiconductors. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the best 3D, multi-planar shape for an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing process. The described system considers various factors, including geometrical design rules, electrical specifications, reliability constraints, and DFM (Design for Manufacturing) guidelines. The system then generates a family of possible shapes, simulates all of them, and matches the optimal 3D, multi-planar shape according to best ranking. The patent’s technology alleviates the disadvantages and problems of known semiconductor and IC fabrication systems and methods. It can help to improve silicon yield, performance, power consumption, and Electro-Thermal dissipation. The invention’s technology is also designed to work with GBT’s patented 3D, multi-planar semiconductor architecture IP. The patent application for GBT’s predictive technology was filed in January 2023. The Company plans to expand its 3D, multi-planar semiconductor architecture IP next year and file additional patent applications in this domain.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT") ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ).

