The patent protects a significant productivity enhancement technology, enabling faster and more efficient design of advanced nanometer integrated circuits

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”), received a notice of publication for its nonprovisional patent application for integrated circuits (“IC”) geometrical design rule automatic correction system and method, which has been assigned an internal code name Omega. The patent application was published on December 8, 2022 as U.S. Patent Application Publication No. 2022/0390831. The patent application seeks to protect the Company’s intellectual property for automatic correction of geometrical design rule violations within an IC’s layout. Typically, this type of correction is done manually and takes a considerable amount of time to perform. The goal of the intellectual property is to automatically correct the IC’s layout without manual intervention, maintaining its electrical connectivity and keeping compliance with design for manufacturing (“DFM”) and Reliability Verification (“RV”) constraints. Particularly, in advanced nanometer nodes of 7nm and below, a manual design rule correction may take a significant amount of time, and increase the overall project’s design time. The patent application describes a technology that can perform the correction within minutes using Artificial Intelligence neural networks algorithms. The patent application describes a capability to perform a full hierarchical correction throughout the microchip’s sub-blocks considering electrical and manufacturing aspects.

The number and complexity of IC’s design rules have been dramatically increased over the recent decade especially in small scale nanometer nodes of 7nm and below which creates a bottleneck to maintain reasonable timelines, meeting release schedules and achieving desired semiconductor’s cost. The intellectual property seeks to automatically correct design rule violations with a click-of-a-button, seeking to improve the design’s quality and electrical characteristics, with the goal of enabling the design and manufacturing of better chips with higher silicon yield, faster.

“We consider the Omega intellectual property covered by the patent application a breakthrough in the semiconductor design arena. Immense amount of design time is spent during the design of small nanometer ranges where maintaining geometrical rules compliances has become a major challenge. Geometrical design rules are constraints dictated by the fabrication process and must be obeyed to correctly manufacture an integrated circuit. This patent application seeks to protect intellectual property addressing a system and method which we believe will save months of manual work simply with a click of a button. We believe this type of system has the potential to be a significant productivity enhancement tool within any IC’s design flow and has the capability to reduce a chip’s design time, shortening the overall project’s time to market factor. In addition, we expect that design changes and modifications will be able to be performed at a faster pace and with ease. A good analogy is to a spell-checking system. The technology analyzes the entire IC’s data, finding geometrical violations and correcting them automatically, saving what we believe would be a considerable amount of time,” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system or that it will be granted the patent (or prior provisional patent). In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

