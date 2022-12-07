The patent application seeks to protect a unique approach to automatically generate reusable IC’s layout blocks for any manufacturing nodes

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”) non-provisional patent application seeking to protect the Company’s intellectual property (IP) to automate the generation of reusable integrated circuit (IC)layout blocks , which has an internal code name Phi, was approved for Fast Track processing by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 7, 2022. The concept introduces methods to produce reusable IP layout blocks according to circuit’s high-level description with the goal of saving time during the design of a microchip. The generated circuit’s layout blocks can be then used in future ICs project simply by inserting them as a plug-and play units, avoiding their entire re-design process. The patent was filed on September 27, 2022, and received an application ID: 17953378. Another commercialization option is licensing the technology to microchip’s design houses as a ready-made building block to be used in different chip projects that are designed in the same node. This type of approach is mostly efficient for quick design of SoC (System on Chip). A System on a Chip is an integrated circuit that includes sub-unit’s components on it, and typically consistent of core blocks, each performing its own task. The primary goal of this IP is to reduce IC’s project overall design cycle and costs as well as the silicon space occupied by large systems.

“We requested to expedite the processing for our Phi non-provisional patent application as we believe that it presents an innovative approach for rapid design of microchip’s layout blocks and we are interested in pursuing further R&D efforts in this domain. As example of the reuse of these blocks, if we generate an HDMI unit as a building block in 5nm node, it could be used as a plug-and-play black-box, at any other IC project of 5nm, given the specs are a match. We believe this an y reduce the entire project’s design time as there is no need to ‘re-invent the wheel’ but simply plug it in. We believe this type of approach is particularly efficient in SoC projects which are based on connected sub-blocks; system on chip. If we are able to fully develop this intellectual property, our goal is to allow Integrated Circuits design firms to design more advanced chips, faster and cheaper which will create new horizons in the semiconductors arena” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com