GBT Seeks GSA (General Services Administration) Approval Targeting Business with the US Government

April 22, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”, or the “Company”) is seeking to conduct business with the US government agencies and has hired a consulting firm for general guidance with the GSA (General Services Administration) application process.

GSA approval status describes an organization that have been approved to sell to the United States Government through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The GSA is an independent agency of the United States Government that was established in 1949 to help manage, approve, and facilitate government contracts, products, bids and verify that product and services are properly sourced under the US Government guidelines. The GSA is the purchasing department of the U.S. Government and lists contracts or schedules that potential vendors can bid on to get government business. To become eligible to bid on a GSA schedule, it is required to complete several important steps, among them are registering in the government’s SAM (System for Award Management), and providing previous customer contact information as a means for the GSA to perform a past performance evaluation. More information can be found on GSA web site at: Home (gsa.gov)

“The timing is right for GBT to start positioning its technology and solutions, seeking potential business with the US Government. Our company has accumulated vast knowledge, experience, and proven records in the domains of Artificial Intelligence, IoT, tracking, health and radio technologies and is ready to seek government business. We believe our IP, technologies and solutions can be an ideal fit for government-oriented contracts in the domains of emergency rescue, long range secured communication, and remote medicine. GBT’s technologies may also have applications for military and security applications especially with its high level of privacy and cybersecurity. Our systems are empowered by advanced AI and include advanced tracking technologies which makes them effective solutions in wide variety of military, intelligence, and law enforcement domains. Our recent development in the field of health and its long-range radio support enable global telemedicine capabilities, and we believe can save lives at any location on Earth. As a proud US corporation, we are looking forward to becoming GSA approved, contributing to our national security, safety, and economy,” said Mansour Khatib, the CEO of GBT Technologies Inc.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

