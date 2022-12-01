GEN II Global Communication System is using SDR Technology and is Aimed to Work with GBT’s AI technology

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”), successfully concluded its GEN II long range radio project, which has been assigned an internal code name of “Infinia”. GBT thoroughly tested the system and believes successful results were achieved. The system is targeted to work with GBT’s artificial intelligent technology to enable communication dead zone coverage. GEN II includes voice/data transmission through Software Defined Radio (“SDR”) technology. The system utilizes mobile and base/relay units with the goal of facilitating global wireless communication. SDR communication is a software-controlled radio operation. As a typical wireless system is traditionally operated via hardware using radio modules and related components, SDR technology is a computer controlled wireless system. The Infinia is a data and voice communication system that operates via High Frequency (“HF”) radio waves. Infinia communicates through an ionospheric propagation environment to reach very long distances and is designed to overcome areas where there is no reception or skip zones which is one of the major obstacles in communication system. GBT evaluated Infinia to determine if it is capable for enabling an efficient, programmatical method for dead-zone coverage and believes it achieved successful results. The SDR system analyzes the Earth’s ionospheric conditions according to geographical zones and automatically tunes RF signals and frequencies to achieve continuous, reliable communication regardless of location, rough terrain, time of day, season and weather conditions. GBT plans to continue its research in this domain and will continue searching for commercial applications for the Infinia system.

“We are glad to announce a successful conclusion of the Infinia project. Our testing has revealed that the GEN II version can successfully overcome dead zones using our advanced SDR technology. The Infinia utilizes a base unit consisting of a computer that is connected to the ‘Infinia Network’ and constantly reading Earth’s ionospheric conditions. This computer runs a program through a SDR transceiver to facilitate reception and transmission simultaneously, using either a directional or isotropic (Whip) multi-band antenna. The base unit receives COMM requests from mobile units and makes them accessible for all other base and mobile units on the ‘Infinia Network’. Essentially, it creates and supervises private channels for Peer-to-peer communication effortlessly. Each base unit in the ‘Infinia Network’ knows about any other mobile units’ location based on their COMM requests data. Using smart software control the communication will be automatically established, using the necessary network’s components to avoid dead zones. For example, a COMM Request between two mobile units could go through Mobile, Base, Mobile or Mobile, Base, Base, Mobile or even Mobile, Base, Base, Base, Mobile in different locations, depending on distance, and skip zone considerations that are dictated by ionospheric conditions.

“We believe the GEN II architecture is adequately designed to be adapted for civil and military applications including remote locations emergency response and telemedicine, worldwide rescue and remote Internet services. The Infinia GEN II system is designed to operate via private, secured, network protocol, offering intelligent, reliable voice and data radio communication throughout various landscape, and weather conditions. We plan to continue the research in this domain and explore for possible commercial applications implementations,” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

Forward-Looking Statements

