SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”, or the “Company”), is further developing through GBT Tokenize LLC (“GBT Tokenize”) its Avant! AI technology with the goal of performing cybersecurity threat modeling. GBT holds 50% of the outstanding securities of GBT Tokenize. GBT Tokenize intends to train Avant! to analyze applications with the objective of identifying security requirements, pointing out threats and potential vulnerabilities, quantifying critical threats/vulnerabilities, and prioritizing remediation methods. Cybersecurity threat modeling and secure design are critical components of a comprehensive approach to secure software and systems. Threat modeling involves identifying potential security threats and vulnerabilities in a system or application and analyzing the likelihood and potential impact of each threat. This helps to identify potential attack vectors and provides a framework for prioritizing security measures based on the potential risk. Integrating threat modeling and secure design into the application development process, enables organizations to ensure built-in cyber security into their systems from the ground up. This can help minimize the risk of data breaches, cyberattacks, and other security incidents, and assist protecting sensitive data, intellectual property, and other valuable assets.

Threat modeling and secure design are also important key factors for compliance with industry standards and regulations, such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

“We believe GBT Tokenize’s Avant! platform can be a comprehensive system to perform software applications threat modeling. Avant! is aimed to perform threat modeling early during the application design stages, before writing any line of code. It is planned to include a breakdown of processes, databases, data flows, and trust boundaries. Our goal is for it to enable defenses mechanisms development for authentication, data protection, confirmation, confidentiality, availability, and authorization. Because it understands structured and unstructured data, it could be trained to identify advanced attacks, analyze situations in real-time, and provide remediation. We believe this can help minimizing the risk of data breaches, cyberattacks, and other security incidents, and assist protecting sensitive data, intellectual property, and other valuable assets. Further, our goal will be to manage encryptions, access control, authentications, and backup/recovery operations to ensure continuous, smooth operations. Since cyber threats are an evolving landscape, it is imperative to maintain a constant updates and attention to maintain efficient security measures. We believe Avant! technology offers the next generation of cybersecurity agents to ensure security controls and policies are being properly implemented and enforced” provided Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

