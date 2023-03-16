The patent is expected to be granted in the next few months and protects advanced electronics vital device; AI controlled

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”, or the “Company”) AI-Driven, human vitals device, non-provisional patent application, received a notice of allowance and expected to be granted in the next upcoming months. qTerm non-provisional patent was filed on August 3, 2020, application #16/983,289 and covers an electronic health device to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger, internal project name qTerm. GBT completed the development of a fully working prototype in 2022 including robust testing, debugging and participant’s study. qTerm’s first release is planned to include body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate vitals. The second release is planned to include blood pressure measurement and enhanced, AI-driven analytics support. The device is accompanied by a smartphone mobile app and synchronized web application to keep measurements history and provide analytics for user’s records at a later phase. The web and mobile applications will enable a direct access to the user’s data anywhere around the world including geographical location, statistical and personal information, making it an efficient, remote telemedicine technology. Upon user’s permission, user’s body temperature and location can be anonymously shared with other users to provide health risk proximity alerts. GBT plans to expand its IP protection for qTerm, further adding advanced AI systems and methods concepts in the near future. For more information visit qTerm™ | Vital Signs AI Device.

“We are glad to announce that our qTerm, AI-driven human vitals measurements device, non-provisional patent has received a notice of allowance and is expected to be granted within the next upcoming months. This technology is planned to be marketed and sold for personal and clinics usage and also targeting the telemedicine arena. We consider our qTerm Device intellectual property as one of our major patents and plan to expand its protection along with improving its technology, in efforts to create an intelligent, personal health assistant for everyone” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

