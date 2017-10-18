GC Rieber Shipping – British Antarctic Survey exercises its last option on RRS Ernest Shackleton

British Antarctic Survey (BAS), a component body of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), declares its fifth and final option for a one-year extension of the bareboat charter for “RRS Ernest Shackleton”. The option will be effective from August 2018.

“RRS Ernest Shackleton” has been on a long-term charter with BAS since August 1999.

In a comment GC Rieber Shipping’s CEO, Christian Berg said “British Antarctic Survey’s declaration of the fifth and final option is a testament to GC Rieber Shipping ability of designing and developing durable and reliable assets for ice and harsh operational environments”

