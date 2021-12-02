GCANRx Appoints Renowned Cannabinoid Researcher Dr. Adi Aran as Strategic Advisor

Dr. Aran will be focused on furthering development of the therapeutic pipeline, advancing the clinical study program and supporting IP and regulatory strategies.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (“GCANRx” or the “Company”) (OTC: GCAN) a biopharmaceutical company pioneering development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Adi Aran, M.D., Head of Pediatric Neurology at Shaare Zedek Medical center, to further the research and development of unique product formulations.

Dr. Aran is a physician, scientist, respected key opinion leader and inventor of the cannabinoid neuropsychiatric therapeutic that the Company has licensed from Shaare Zedek Scientific Ltd. He is also the Director of Pediatric Neurology at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. Dr. Aran is well known for his pioneering study on cannabinoids in autistic children. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and related genetic disorders. His research is focused on the endocannabinoid system involvement in ASD and related genetic disorders and the evaluation of new therapies for the treatment of these disorders. Dr. Aran serves as a member of the International Society for Autism Research. He completed his medical studies at the Hebrew University and continued his training as Postdoctoral research fellow in Stanford, CA. Dr. Aran is regarded as a pioneer in the research of medical cannabis in Autism, a subject that is currently receiving public attention worldwide.

“Dr. Aran’s strategic expertise, particularly with his vast experience as a pioneering researcher and clinician using cannabinoids, will provide immeasurable value to GCANRx as we continue to advance the goals of our Company,” said Aitan Zacharin, Chief Executive Officer of GCANRx. “Dr. Aran is a visionary who has received worldwide acclaim for his pivotal cannabinoid clinical research. His extensive and unique expertise will help provide guidance in carrying out our strategic objectives in developing cannabinoid therapeutics. We are excited for Dr. Aran to join our efforts to make a positive, meaningful impact on the health of patients seeking better solutions for their unmet medical needs”.

“The need for research and innovative product development has never been greater as the cannabis industry continues to gain acceptance from patients and providers looking for safer, more effective treatment options,” said Dr. Aran. “I am very excited to be working with the GCANRx team as we are aligned on creating and bringing to market novel products that are more efficacious and have superior safety profiles than existing treatment options.”

ENDS

For GCANRx Investor Relations inquiries visit www.gcanrx.com , or contact info@gcanrx.com . To receive the latest information about GCANRx sign up to the investor email at https://bit.ly/2ZNlBoj or follow @GCANRX on Twitter.

About Greater Cannabis Company: The Greater Cannabis Company (OTCQB: GCAN ), (“GCANRx” or the “Company”) is a fully reporting publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new and effective cannabinoid therapeutics. The Company conducts medical research, and is pursuing clinical trials, to develop innovative cannabis-based treatments for various medical conditions and their symptoms with an initial focus on neuropsychiatric disorders. GCANRx’s mission is to bring its products to the global market for the benefit of patients seeking better solutions for their unmet medical needs.

Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential, “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.