GCM Grosvenor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on May 10, 2022

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it will release its results for the first quarter 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. The conference call will be available via public webcast through the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor’s website at www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders and a replay will be available on the website soon after the call’s completion for at least seven (7) days.

To register for the call, visit www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $72 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 520 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Source: GCM Grosvenor

Public Shareholders Contact
Stacie Selinger
sselinger@gcmlp.com
312-506-6583

Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Will Braun
Abernathy MacGregor
tbj@abmac.com / whb@abmac.com
212-371-5999

