GCOM Announces Acquisition of ASR Analytics

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

ASR’s data science capabilities and enterprise tax platform, RevHub, are now part of GCOM’s Outcome-Driven Government Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCOM, a leading technology company that specializes in outcome-driven solutions for state and local governments, today announced the acquisition of ASR Analytics (ASR), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and advanced analytics for federal, state, and local governments, as well as higher education institutions. ASR is GCOM’s seventh acquisition since 2018 and its second in the data analytics space.

“The unprecedented events of the past two years have highlighted how critical emerging technologies are to the delivery of government services,” said Kamal Bherwani, CEO of GCOM. “By joining forces with ASR, we’re doubling down on our advanced analytics capabilities and helping our customers better predict and respond to the needs of their constituencies.”

The acquisition supercharges GCOM’s ability to support its government clients by embedding AI/ML into its suite of services and SaaS solutions. ASR has a strong track record of deploying solutions that are “AI first,” leveraging analytical models to detect fraud, automate workflows, and improve customer experience.

RevHub™, ASR’s enterprise tax analytics platform, will be a new addition to GCOM’s product line-up. RevHub™ uses natural language processing and behavioral analytics to uncover insider threats, identify potential noncompliance, and predict how legislative changes will affect revenue. The comprehensive solution optimizes revenue capture strategies, helping governments secure the funding needed to deliver vital services and improve community outcomes.

In addition to expanding GCOM’s capabilities in fraud and tax analytics, the acquisition broadens ASR’s hybrid cloud offering for Student Success Analytics, which provides a complete lifecycle view of student enrollment, equity, and outcomes for higher education institutions.

The partnership also creates a new federal practice at GCOM, to be led by ASR Founding Principal Michael Stavrianos. ASR has proven success developing data-driven solutions for federal agencies, including The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and The Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The ASR team shares GCOM’s conviction that advanced analytics are central to creating healthier, safer, and more prosperous communities,” said Peter Arena, founding principal at ASR. “By leveraging GCOM’s scale and industry expertise, we’ll strengthen our ability to help our customers influence program outcomes and deliver even more impact through GCOM’s comprehensive suite of products and services.”

ASR will maintain its existing management team as well as its offices in Washington, DC and Phoenix, Arizona. Its customers will be served by the same skilled teams of data scientists and subject matter experts.

About ASR

ASR Analytics, LLC (ASR) is a GSA-certified small business that provides analytic consulting services to clients in the public and private sectors. Founded in 2004, ASR has quickly developed a reputation for thought leadership in the business intelligence (BI) and policy research community, by helping our clients to make better decisions through the integration, validation, and analysis of their operational data. ASR’s staff includes PhD economists and statisticians, as well as experienced analytics programmers, BI implementation specialists, and data warehouse developers. ASR has leveraged these capabilities to deliver outstanding results for clients across the government and higher education markets, in particular serving two-year and four-year as well as public and private institutions.

About GCOM

GCOM delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to state and local government that improve population wellbeing, create safer and more equitable communities, and foster a thriving economy. GCOM’s SaaS solutions, coupled with its IT and data analytics services, help governments to provide real-world program impact for residents. Spanning health and human services, public safety, and economic development, GCOM’s solutions include several purpose-built products focused on the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), vital records management, self-sovereign identity, community health analytics, and more.

