COLUMBIA, Md., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCOM, the leader in outcome-driven technology solutions for state and local government, in partnership with the State of Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), Public Health and Safety Division, and the Office of Epidemiology and Scientific Support (OESS), today announced the launch of Community Health Insights in the 406, a web-based data analytics and visualization platform.

Community Health Insights in the 406 will enable Montana state leaders to make evidence-based decisions and provide responsive, user-friendly analytics and visualization tools to users, with a goal of improving health outcomes within communities throughout the state. The data analytics platform will provide authorized users self-service access to state-specific public health data, including birth rates, death rates, cancer rates, and hospital and emergency room use. Authorized users will also have access to informative survey results on health insurance coverage, preventive health screenings, mental health and chronic condition diagnoses, as well as health-linked behaviors such as exercise and substance use.

“GCOM is committed to supporting the DPHSS Public Health and Safety Division’s mission of improving and protecting the health of Montanans by advancing conditions for healthy living,” said Sarah Samis, VP of Public Health Products & Platforms at GCOM. “The easy-to-navigate Health Insights in the 406 system empowers all users—not just data analytics experts—to explore and leverage public health data. It also provides users with the ability to export compiled data in a variety of file formats for further analysis.”

Community Health Insights in the 406 is an implementation of GCOM’s Community Health Analytics platform, which was designed to promote transparency, increase awareness, and provide state governments with the capability to make data-driven decisions about public health.

“Community Health Insights is a valuable tool that provides residents and public health officials in Montana with access to data to better inform health decisions at the individual and community levels,” said Laura Williamson, State Epidemiologist with Montana DPHHS. “The platform provides insights key to DPHSS and its partners’ missions to protect and improve the health, well-being and self-reliance of all Montanans.”

About GCOM

GCOM delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to state and local government that improve population wellbeing, create safer and more equitable communities, and foster a thriving economy. GCOM’s SaaS solutions, coupled with its IT and data analytics services, help governments to provide real-world program impact for residents. Spanning health and human services, public safety, and economic development, GCOM’s solutions include several purpose-built products focused on the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), vital records management, self-sovereign identity, community health analytics, and more.

