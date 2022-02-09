Breaking News
GCP Names Kate Anderson Vice President, Commercial for North America

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP), a leading global provider of construction products, today announces that Kate Anderson has joined the Specialty Construction Chemicals division as Vice President, Commercial for North America.

“We are excited to have Kate join our leadership team. Her experience and expertise are crucial to our strategy of driving growth through improved customer satisfaction and innovation,” said David H. Campos, GCP’s President of Specialty Construction Chemicals.

Kate has over 20 years of experience in general management and commercial leadership. Spending a majority of her career in various and progressive roles at Kimberly-Clark, she has a proven track record of success in building partnerships with customers.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products that include high-performance specialty construction chemicals and building materials. GCP partners with producers, contractors, designers and engineers to achieve performance and sustainability goals. The company has a legacy of first to market and award-winning solutions that have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. GCP is focused on continuous improvement for its customers, end-users and the environment.

