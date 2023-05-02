NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”, formerly known as JM Global Holding Company, TMSR Holding Company Limited and Code Chain New Continent Limited), a holding company currently conducting business through Shanghai Highlight Media Co., Ltd. (“Highlight Media”) today announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with several investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 465,252 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 931,104 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $8.27 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants is identical to the purchase price for shares, less the exercise price of $0.001 per share.

In a concurrent private placement, the Company also agreed to issue to the same investors warrants to purchase up to 1,396,356 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $8.27 per share. The warrants will have a 5-year term from the date of issuance.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of both transactions are expected to be approximately $11.55 million. The transactions are expected to close on or about May 4, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.

The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254366) previously filed and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

The offer and sale of the warrants in the private placement are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and the underlying shares of common stock may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. The Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About GD Culture Group Limited.

GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”, formerly known as JM Global Holding Company, TMSR Holding Company Limited and Code Chain New Continent Limited) is a holding company currently conducting business through Shanghai Highlight Media Co., Ltd. (“Highlight Media”). Highlight Media, founded in 2016, is an integrated marketing service agency, focusing on serving businesses in China in connection with brand management, image building, public relations, social media management and event planning. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: visit http://en.ccnctech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the closing of the placements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

