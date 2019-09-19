GDOT INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Investors of Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud

Class-action law firm urges GDOT investors who have suffered more than $50K of losses to learn their shareholder rights

The investigation centers on the accuracy of Green Dot’s statements about the demand for its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform and the sustainability of its business model.

On May 9, 2019, the Company disappointed investors when it slashed guidance and announced an expensive marketing initiative to attract new users. This news caused a massive 26% drop in Green Dot’s share price.

Then, on August 8, 2019, Green Dot announced another guidance reduction due to a steep decline in its legacy prepaid card product line and the Company’s delay in launching its newest BaaS product. This news caused Green Dot’s shares to plummet another 45%.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Green Dot should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected] .

