NEW YORK (Reuters) – General Electric Co is laying off sales staff and other employees in its software division, according to people familiar with the matter, ahead of new Chief Executive John Flannery’s expected announcement on Monday of a plan to slash costs and jettison units in an effort to improve the company’s profits.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- GE cutting staff ahead of new CEO’s Monday overhaul: sources - November 10, 2017
- U.S. citizen facing subversion charges in Zimbabwe released from jail - November 10, 2017
- Blooming U.S. business interest in Cuba wilts under Trump - November 10, 2017