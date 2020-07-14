GÉANT Awards Infinera Contract to Deploy 600G Transmission Technology to Interconnect Pan-European Research and Education Community

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that GÉANT, Europe’s leading collaboration on network and related infrastructure and services for research and education, selected Infinera’s industry-leading 600G transmission technology for its next-generation pan-European network.

Using Infinera’s Groove (GX) Series Compact Modular Platform, FlexILS Open Optical Line System, and professional services, GÉANT is undertaking the most significant refresh of its network in a decade as part of a major EU-funded project designed to support the needs of Europe’s research and education community for the next 15 years.

The amount of vital data generated by scientists and researchers from areas such as bioinformatics, medicine, physics, astronomy, and climate change is growing exponentially, and GÉANT and its NREN partners must stay well ahead of requirements. While GÉANT’s current terabit-ready network is the most advanced and well-connected regional research and education network in the world, the need to stay ahead of requirements for years to come is vitally important to scientific collaboration and discovery.

With Infinera’s networking solutions, GÉANT can effectively provide high-speed services to its customers using efficient, high-capacity 600G per wavelength transmission. Additionally, the scalable network is designed to enable GÉANT to scale capacity to multiple terabits seamlessly, meeting rapidly growing bandwidth demand. Leveraging advanced features from the GX G30 and FlexILS, GÉANT can provide a high level of security, service reliability, and disaster recovery.

“The success of the GÉANT (GN4-3N) project is essential for Europe’s research and education communities and will ensure GÉANT and our NREN partners continue to enable scientific discoveries, remote learning for millions of students, and the realization of open science,” said Erik Huizer, Chief Executive Officer, GÉANT. “Infinera continues to be one of our trusted technology partners and we value their expertise in deploying optical networks and providing the best solutions to meet and exceed our extremely demanding requirements.”

“We are excited to partner with GÉANT to meet some of the most stringent network requirements for high-capacity research and education networks,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “GÉANT provides network and collaboration services that facilitate important international cooperation between researchers and educators, and we are proud to support their efforts with cutting-edge optical technology that delivers what they need and provides peace of mind.”

