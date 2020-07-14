Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GÉANT Awards Infinera Contract to Deploy 600G Transmission Technology to Interconnect Pan-European Research and Education Community

GÉANT Awards Infinera Contract to Deploy 600G Transmission Technology to Interconnect Pan-European Research and Education Community

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that GÉANT, Europe’s leading collaboration on network and related infrastructure and services for research and education, selected Infinera’s industry-leading 600G transmission technology for its next-generation pan-European network.

Using Infinera’s Groove (GX) Series Compact Modular Platform, FlexILS Open Optical Line System, and professional services, GÉANT is undertaking the most significant refresh of its network in a decade as part of a major EU-funded project designed to support the needs of Europe’s research and education community for the next 15 years.

The amount of vital data generated by scientists and researchers from areas such as bioinformatics, medicine, physics, astronomy, and climate change is growing exponentially, and GÉANT and its NREN partners must stay well ahead of requirements. While GÉANT’s current terabit-ready network is the most advanced and well-connected regional research and education network in the world, the need to stay ahead of requirements for years to come is vitally important to scientific collaboration and discovery.

With Infinera’s networking solutions, GÉANT can effectively provide high-speed services to its customers using efficient, high-capacity 600G per wavelength transmission. Additionally, the scalable network is designed to enable GÉANT to scale capacity to multiple terabits seamlessly, meeting rapidly growing bandwidth demand. Leveraging advanced features from the GX G30 and FlexILS, GÉANT can provide a high level of security, service reliability, and disaster recovery.

“The success of the GÉANT (GN4-3N) project is essential for Europe’s research and education communities and will ensure GÉANT and our NREN partners continue to enable scientific discoveries, remote learning for millions of students, and the realization of open science,” said Erik Huizer, Chief Executive Officer, GÉANT. “Infinera continues to be one of our trusted technology partners and we value their expertise in deploying optical networks and providing the best solutions to meet and exceed our extremely demanding requirements.”

“We are excited to partner with GÉANT to meet some of the most stringent network requirements for high-capacity research and education networks,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “GÉANT provides network and collaboration services that facilitate important international cooperation between researchers and educators, and we are proud to support their efforts with cutting-edge optical technology that delivers what they need and provides peace of mind.”

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
[email protected]

Investors:
Michael Bowen, ICR, Inc.
Tel. +1 (203) 682-8299
[email protected] 

Marc P. Griffin, ICR, Inc.
Tel. +1 (646)-277-1290
[email protected]

About GÉANT
GÉANT is Europe’s leading collaboration on network and related infrastructure and services for the benefit of research and education, contributing to Europe’s economic growth and competitiveness. The organisation develops, delivers and promotes advanced network and associated e-infrastructure services, and supports innovation and knowledge-sharing amongst its members, partners and the wider research and education networking community. For more information, visit www.geant.org. 

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the benefits of using Infinera’s GX G30 Compact Modular Platform and FlexILS Open Optical Line System. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q and 10-Q/A for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 28, 2020 as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.