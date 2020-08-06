Gear4 Introduces Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G

Wembley Palette, Crystal Palace, and Battersea Cases Feature Anti-Bacterial Properties and Integrated D3O® for Advanced Impact Protection

Gear4 Wembley Palette The Gear4 Wembley Palette case provides enhanced corner protection to provide 10-foot drop protection where it’s needed most.

Gear4 Crystal Palace The Gear4 Crystal Palace is an ultra-protective transparent case with 13-foot drop protection and an anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance.

Gear4 Battersea The Gear4 Battersea case delivers ultimate impact protection from drops up to 16 feet and features a slim, soft-touch design.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gear4® , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the U.K.’s No. 1 smartphone case brand1, today announced the Wembley Palette, Crystal Palace, and Battersea cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy® Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G devices. The solutions feature integrated D3O® technology for impact protection against drops up to 16 feet and are treated with anti-bacterial agents to protect against the most common surface bacteria2.

“Our new lineup of cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G represents Gear4’s continued commitment to provide premium mobile accessories for our customers,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “Along with an anti-bacterial treatment to protect against the most common surface bacteria, Gear4’s integrated D3O technology protects users’ devices from impacts so they can keep their phone safe and clean without having to sacrifice their personal style.”

Gear4 cases are scientifically engineered with D3O technology to provide superior impact absorption and safeguard phones against shock. For increased consumer convenience, the Gear4 cases maintain a slim and sleek design and are compatible with Qi-enabled wireless charging devices.

Available Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G devices include:

Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).

Availability:

The Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G are available now on Gear4.com and VerizonWireless.com, and at Verizon stores and authorized resellers nationwide with a limited lifetime warranty4.

For the latest updates about all new Gear4 products, upcoming events and promotions, follow Gear4 on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon®, AT&T®, Sprint®, and Target®. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

