Leading provider of computer repair services showcases their smart home technology installation services in a newly designed website

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geeks on Site, www.geeksonsite.com, a leading provider of computer repair services since 2002, is excited to announce a major shift in its business direction. Instead of focusing solely on computer repair, the company will now expand its focus on smart home technology installation.

This new direction is in response to the growing demand for smart home technology, which has become increasingly popular among tech enthusiasts. With this new focus, Geeks on Site will be able to provide customers with a wider range of services, including the installation of smart thermostats, smart security cameras and doorbells, and much more.

In addition to this new direction, Geeks on Site has also launched a new website to showcase their offerings. The website will feature detailed information about the various smart home technology products and services that the company offers, as well as customer testimonials and a blog with the latest news and trends in the industry.

“We are very excited about this new direction for our company,” said George Otte, President of Geeks on Site. “We believe that smart home technology is the future and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the added value that we can provide by offering these services.”

Geeks on Site will continue to offer computer repair services, but the company will now be able to provide customers with a comprehensive smart home technology solution. The company is dedicated to providing the best customer service and support, and with this new line of smart home services, they will be able to do just that.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home with the latest smart technology, look no further than Geeks on Site. With their experienced technicians and commitment to customer satisfaction, you can trust that they will provide you with the best service and support.

About Geeks on Site

Geeks on Site is a BBB Accredited business that has been providing computer repair to homes and businesses nationwide since 2002. Handling everything from virus removal to hardware repair to data recovery and network setup, the expert technicians at Geeks on Site will make sure the technology in your life is working exactly as it should. In addition to computer repair services, Geeks on Site also specializes in smart home technology installation, committed to providing customers with the best service and support.

To get in touch, visit the new website, www.geeksonsite.com, or feel free to call Geeks on Site at 888-360-4335.

Contact Information:

Meghan Hayayumi

Marketing Coordinator

mhayayumi@ottepolo.com

7863610677

