Breaking News
Home / Top News / Geeks on Site Partners With Designing Spaces Airing on Lifetime TV

Geeks on Site Partners With Designing Spaces Airing on Lifetime TV

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geeks on Site has launched a new partnership with Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime TV to show how the company’s professional technicians help customers solve their IT and electronics challenges at home. The first official commercial pilot, which describes how Geeks on Site achieves success for all who struggle from time to time with computer issues, is scheduled to air on January 27, 2020, at 7:30 am ET.

Designing Spaces is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate, and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining and educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects and step-by-step transformations that inspire viewers everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime TV to show the many ways in which Geeks on Site can help consumers solve challenges with their computers, computer systems, and virtually any IT or electronics issue without leaving the comfort of their home,” said George Otte, founder and CEO of Geeks on Site. He went on to say, “Working either on-site or remotely, our professionals provide the services necessary to fix malfunctions quickly and expertly.”

To learn more about the many professional services Geeks on Site provides, visit https://www.geeksonsite.com.

About Geeks on Site
Geeks on Site, a South Florida based company, has a team of dedicated computer repair technicians that offer premium quality repair and support services to homes and businesses across the US. As pioneers in the online remote computer repair service, Geeks on Site is one of the fastest-growing companies in the computer repair industry. Safe and convenient online remote computer repair is available nationwide but on-site, in-home and in-office service is also available. Geeks on Site is able to offer support for PCs, networks, scanners, printers, smartphones, MP3 players, software as well as hardware issues.

Contact:

Vivian Borja
Vice President
Geeks on Site
(786) 502-1280
[email protected]
https://geeksonsite.com/

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.