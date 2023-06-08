NEW YORK and MADRID, Spain, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransPerfect Life Sciences , a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that GEICAM has selected Trial Interactive ’s eTMF and supporting TMF services to streamline operations for current and future studies.

Based in Madrid, Spain, GEICAM is a not-for-profit organization leading academic breast cancer research.

To meet the needs of its growing organization, GEICAM is implementing Trial Interactive’s eTMF to scale its TMF management capabilities while improving speed, quality, and compliance.

The Trial Interactive eClinical platform was designed by clinical professionals for clinical professionals. It is used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO companies to streamline product development lifecycles in a secure, 21 CFR Part 11-compliant environment. By offering a fully integrated experience, Trial Interactive improves speed and quality across site identification, site selection, personnel training, study start-up, and site activation through eTMF management and closeout. The Trial Interactive platform comprises clinical research-focused products that simplify tasks, oversight, compliance, and audits/inspections.

“The growth of our organization requires a partner who can not only provide essential technology but also the services to help us scale,” said Gema Sanz, Head of Clinical Operations for GEICAM. “We chose Trial Interactive because they offer the best of both.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “TransPerfect is a longtime supporter of breast cancer research, and it is our privilege to assist GEICAM in its mission.”

About GEICAM

Founded in 1995, GEICAM is a non-profit organization leading academic breast cancer research in Spain. Today, GEICAM is comprised of more than 900 experts based in over 200 Spanish hospitals, and has carried out over 100 studies involving more than 66,000 women and men. GEICAM’s mission is to promote independent clinical, epidemiological, and translational research in oncology, with a multidisciplinary approach and under quality criteria, to improve health outcomes, as well as prevention, medical education, and the dissemination of the knowledge of breast cancer to patients and general society.

More information about GEICAM is available at www.geicam.org.

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect’s Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical eClinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR Part 11-compliant unified platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, e-learning, compliance training, quality, and more with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com .

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include eTMF and eClinical technologies, paper TMF migration, pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in more than 100 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to ensure that your global launch makes a global impact. For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com/ .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com