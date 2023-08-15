Cleveland-based developer making its mark on SW Florida on the heels of completing the 264-unit apartment complex

Fort Myers, Fla, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Geis Development, a multi-generational & national, family-owned real estate firm, announces they are now pre-leasing their Luxury, Lifestyle, Living community at The Centro Apartments; a state-of-the-art, resort-style multifamily complex comprised of 264 units in Fort Myers, FL. Centrally located in the heart of The Alico Business Corridor at 16909 Vintage Commerce Blvd. on the corner of Alico Road and I-75. This unparalleled Class-A apartment project brings much-needed rentals to the immediate growing community.

The project is set to be completed in September with an October 1 move-in date for residents.

The Centro offers a range of options for its tenants, with apartments ranging from 601 square-foot one-bedroom units to 1,400 square-foot, three-bedroom units. Each unit will contain premium fixtures and finishes offering residents a higher end & more modern living experience, unmatched in the area.

The luxurious Centro development features robust amenities including a two-story fitness center overlooking the Olympic-sized pool & amenity courtyard, outdoor bocce, cornhole, sand volleyball, shuffleboard, movie theaters, and a community fruit garden for tenants to enjoy fresh Oranges & Lemons. The Centro will also house both a Female & Male hair salon for its tenants to utilize without ever having to leave the premises. The community also offers a variety of amenity services such as on-site pickup/drop-off dry cleaning, yoga, strength training & other misc. workout classes, etc. one-of-a-kind project is also very close to an abundance of shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment options.

“This is our sixth active Southwest Florida project,” said Conrad Geis, President of Geis Development. “We see a great deal of opportunity to grow our Florida development business now & in the years to come. We’re here to stay.”

Geis Companies started developing in Southwest Florida in the 1980s with the Airport Woods Commerce Center Industrial Park and is now back developing additional projects focused on the Alico Business Corridor. The company is currently developing a second site adjacent to The Centro, as well as one on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just south of Fort Myers International Airport.

About Geis Companies: For more than 55 years, Cleveland, OH -based Geis Companies has been a vertically integrated organization focused on modern construction and real estate development, regionally and nationally. The company’s Florida division is located in Fort Myers. Over the years, Geis has developed a full-cycle approach, consisting of six unique divisions, where each functions independently but all work together to provide innate efficiencies in both quality and execution. Those services include construction, development, property management, interior design, architecture, and engineering. For more information, visit www.BuildGeis.com





